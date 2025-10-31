Viewpoints: Our Leaders Failed Us By Cutting Medicare Telehealth Coverage; Will Help For Chronic Pain Go Next?
San Francisco Chronicle:
Medicare No Longer Covers Telehealth Visits
This month, I received a distressing call from a nurse at my neurologist’s office informing me that, thanks to inaction by Congress and President Donald Trump, I could no longer meet with my doctors using telehealth. This came as a shock. Though I regularly keep up with the news, I saw no mention that so many patients had suddenly been denied the coverage that allows them to see a doctor virtually. (Susan Graham, 10/29)
Stat:
Medicare Coverage Of Important Pain Procedures May End
The 1 in 5 Americans suffering from chronic pain may soon lose access to evidence-based interventions that have existed for decades. (Tricia Pendergrast, 10/31)
Chicago Tribune:
The Human Cost Of Congress' Inaction On Health Care
President Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress have a decision to make: They can step up to protect millions of people, providing the security and dignity that comes from being cared for when sick or injured, or they can keep holding our health care hostage and leave a body count. (Thomas Fisher, 10/30)
Stat:
How A $20 European Eye Drop Became $800-A-Month Miebo
A month’s supply of Miebo, Bausch & Lomb’s prescription dry eye drug, costs $800 or more in the U.S. before insurance. But the same drug — sold as EvoTears — has been available over-the-counter (OTC) in Europe since 2015 for about $20. I ordered it online from an overseas pharmacy for $32 including shipping, and it was delivered in a week. (David Maris, 10/31)
The Washington Post:
The Unexpected Benefits Of Moving To A Long-Term Care Facility
Moving to a nursing home or assisted-living facility doesn’t have to feel like a loss. (Leana S. Wen, 10/30)