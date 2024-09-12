Viewpoints: Pain Of IUD Insertion Finally Being Recognized; Shouldn’t Paxlovid Be Easier To Get By Now?
The New York Times:
It's An Invasive, Painful Procedure. Why Don't We Treat It Like One?
An intrauterine device, or IUD, insertion can be very, very painful. Not for all women, but for many. In recent TikTok videos documenting the experience, women grimace, cry and clutch the exam table. Often a provider can be heard in the background reminding a woman to breathe, or chirping, “Almost done, OK?” (Christine Henneberg, 9/12)
Bloomberg:
The Best Treatment For Covid Is Still Too Hard To Get
We’re still asking people with Covid to jump through far too many hoops to get their hands on Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid. (Lisa Jarvis, 9/11)
Scientific American:
PFAS In Pesticides Could Pose A Greater Multigenerational Threat Than DDT
When the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ended most uses of the notorious pesticide DDT back in 1972, it wasn’t just because of the poison’s then suspected links to cancer and serious reproductive effects in humans. Evidence also suggested that the chemical would bioaccumulate in living things and persist in the environment for centuries, threatening the health of our children, our children’s children and beyond—a disturbing reality confirmed by recent research. (Nathan Donley and Kyla Bennett, 9/11)
Dallas Morning News:
Gov. Abbott, Here’s A Way To Save On Medical Care For Migrants
Gov. Greg Abbott has made it clear that he wants the federal government to pick up more of the cost of medical care for undocumented immigrants. We have some concerns about the way the governor is going about it, specifically by ordering hospitals to collect information from patients about whether they are in the country legally. (9/12)
Stat:
BIOSECURE Act Needs To Come With Funding For Biotech, Pharma
In a rare display of bipartisan agreement, Congress is getting serious about addressing China’s influence in key industries. This spring’s “TikTok ban” is the most obvious example of this effort. Legislation currently under debate would extend these same principles to the life sciences sector, with major implications and opportunities for the country. (Kendalle Burlin O'Connell, 9/12)