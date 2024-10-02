Viewpoints: Pelvic Exam Rules Need A Revamp; Should Marijuana Use Affect Chances For Transplant?
Editorial writers tackle these public heath issues.
Stat:
The Fraught History Of The Pelvic Exam
When I was a medical student in the 1980s, the school hired “pelvic instructors” who taught us how to do exams in a painless and respectful way. They even allowed us to perform practice examinations on them. (Barron H. Lerner, 9/30)
Stat:
The Messy Rules Around Cannabis Use And Organ Transplants
In 2023, Kentucky became the most recent state to pass a law prohibiting the denial of organ transplantation to patients solely because of their marijuana use. The legislation is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, 2025. Over the past 11 years, similar measures have been enacted in 21 other states. (Sandeep Jauhar and Maria Avila, 10/2)
The New York Times:
We Need Tornado Warnings For Disease Outbreaks
Deciding whether, when and how to communicate about public health risks is tricky. Outbreaks are fast-moving, complex and difficult to predict. The rise of misinformation and eroding trust in public health makes effective messaging even harder. No communication plan will be above reproach. (Caitlin Rivers, 10/2)
Stat:
Five Things FDA Ad Comm Members Want
As a public health professional, I want people to have access to the health care they need to improve their quality of life. For years I researched available treatments for specific illnesses to determine their safety and efficacy, growing to become an advocate for the development of new treatments for those living with rare diseases. (Cheri Banks, 10/1)
Time:
The Presidential Election Will Shape The Future Of Human Health
s diplomats and officials from around the world gathered in New York last week for the annual United Nations General Assembly, one question dominated the attention of global leaders: who will lead the U.S. in 2025? The stakes of this election go far beyond America’s borders. The next president will play a critical role in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges: climate change, global health, and international cooperation. And the choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump could not be clearer. (Jirair Ratevosian and Gavin Yamey, 10/2)