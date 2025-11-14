Viewpoints: Questions To Ask Before Starting A GLP-1; As AI Advances, There Are Things To Look Out For
Opinion writers discuss these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
GLP-1 Use Is Exploding. These Key Questions Remain Unanswered.
What we don’t yet know about GLP-1s — and why it’s important to find out. (Leana S. Wen, 11/13)
Chicago Tribune:
What Will AI Automation Of Health Care Mean For Patients?
The long era of sitting quietly while the doctor pronounces what ails us and what to do about it is ending. (Cory Franklin, 11/14)
Stat:
Biopharma’s ‘Big Risk, Big Reward’ Strategy On Psychiatric Medicine
For decades, the pharmaceutical industry’s approach to mental health was a playbook of conservative, incremental innovation. The market was saturated with me-too drugs — slight variations on existing antidepressants and antipsychotics that offered predictable, modest returns. For investors, it was a safe bet. For patients suffering from the most severe forms of mental illness, it was a story of stagnation. (Khutaija Noor, 11/14)
Chicago Tribune:
We Need An Urgent And Unified Response To The Coming Alzheimer’s Crisis
The road map to fighting Alzheimer's disease is a matter of updating government policy to match the current science. (Robert R. Redfield, 11/14)
Stat:
Uniqure's CEO Dined With Investors. Here's What He Said
Uniqure CEO Matt Kapusta told a group of investors at a private dinner on Tuesday that the Trump White House “doesn’t like all the drama” inside the Food and Drug Administration, just a week after the company said the agency had upended its plan to seek a speedy approval for a gene therapy to treat Huntington’s disease. (Adam Feuerstein, 11/13)