Viewpoints: Red Tape Is Killing Rural Health Care; High-Deductible Plans Make Health Care Inaccessible
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Red Tape Is Strangling Rural Health Care. It's Time To Cut It.
Rural America is running out of doctors. According to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund, 43 million Americans now live in rural communities facing a shortage of primary care providers. (Sally C. Pipes, 1/22)
Stat:
High-Deductible Health Insurance Plans Make Patients Sicker
Patients end up forgoing care or shouldering the burden of their health costs under high-deductible health plans. (Amy Caggiula, 1/23)
Los Angeles Times:
New Food Pyramid Is A Recipe For Health Disasters
The new guidelines spearheaded by RFK Jr. go so far as to promote beef tallow despite risks caused by saturated fats. (Gene Baur, 1/21)
The Baltimore Sun:
Want To Increase Vaccinations? Get Rid Of Needles.
One of the most effective ways we can increase vaccine participation is to develop painless, no-needle versions of injected vaccines. (W. Ian Lipkin and Baruch Fischhoff, 1/20)
The Baltimore Sun:
Transgender Sports Bans Are About Fairness, Not Discrimination
The age-old question is whether transgender women, biological males who identify as women, should be allowed to compete in women’s sports, where they can shatter records, outperform female athletes and in some cases cause physical injury. That question has now reached the Supreme Court. (Armstrong Williams, 1/21)