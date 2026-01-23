- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Why Medication Abortion Is the Top Target for Anti-Abortion Groups in 2026
- These 3 Policy Moves Are Likely To Change Health Care for Older People
- Health Spending Is Moving in Congress
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Why Medication Abortion Is the Top Target for Anti-Abortion Groups in 2026
With abortions still on the rise nationwide despite widespread bans, curtailing the use of pregnancy-terminating medication is a top priority for abortion opponents — and they’re frustrated that the Trump administration isn’t doing more to limit its use. (Julie Rovner, 1/23)
These 3 Policy Moves Are Likely To Change Health Care for Older People
Two Trump administration regulatory rollbacks affect nursing home staffing and home care workers, and a new AI experiment in Medicare has alarmed eldercare advocates and congressional Democrats. (Paula Span, 1/23)
What the Health? From KFF Health News: Health Spending Is Moving in Congress
Lawmakers appear on the brink of passing a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services and a bipartisan health policy bill delayed for over a year. But the outlook is bleaker for the health care outline released by President Trump last week. Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call, Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times, and Paige Winfield Cunningham of The Washington Post join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss those stories and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews oncologist and bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel to discuss his new book, “Eat Your Ice Cream.” (1/22)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
PROGRESS REVERSED
Children will suffer!
Anti-vaxxers win this one.
Voodoo, not science!
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Send us your Health Policy Valentines! We want to see your clever, heartfelt, or hilarious tributes to the policies that shape health care. Submit your poem — whether conventional, free-form, or haiku — by noon ET on Wednesday, Feb. 4. The winning poem will receive a custom comic illustration in the Morning Briefing on Feb. 13. Click here for the rules and to enter!
Summaries Of The News:
Health Insurers, Lawmakers Lock Horns Over High Cost Of Medical Care
The chief executive officers of five large insurance companies largely deflected the blame for soaring costs, arguing it's the hospitals, doctors, and drug companies that charge too much to begin with. Lawmakers were united in their criticism, with Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., telling the CEOs, “You all have been very delinquent in your duty.” Plus, a look at the VA's plan to expand community care.
The New York Times:
Big Insurers Try To Shift Blame For High Health Costs To Hospitals And Drug Makers
In response to palpable, bipartisan frustration among lawmakers over soaring costs for medical care, the chief executives of the country’s largest health insurers on Thursday attempted to place the blame on others, namely hospitals and drug makers. But the executives, summoned to appear at back-to-back House hearings on the affordability of health care, said little that seemed to appease congressional representatives seeking ways to hold the insurance industry accountable. (Abelson, 1/22)
Fierce Healthcare:
Blue Shield CEO: Hearings Highlight Need For 'Systemic' Change
Paul Markovich, CEO of Ascendiun, the parent company of Blue Shield of California, and one of the executives called to the panel, told Fierce Healthcare that the long debate ultimately proves that problems of this magnitude require massive changes. (Minemyer, 1/22)
Bloomberg:
Cigna Sees Up To $600 Million Earnings Hit From Pharmacy Plan
Cigna Group’s plan to end drug rebates will reduce earnings by $500 million to $600 million, the company’s chief executive officer said at a congressional hearing Thursday in which the country’s biggest health insurers were grilled about health-care affordability. It’s the first time Cigna has quantified the impact of its decision to end drug rebates, payments between drug companies and insurers that critics argue drive up health-care costs. (Tozzi and Reilly, 1/22)
On health care funding —
Fierce Healthcare:
House Passes Health Funding Package, Including PBM Reform
The House passed a key appropriations package that would fund the Department of Health and Human Services through Sept. 30, including a step toward reforms for pharmacy benefit managers. The package passed by a 341-88 vote, and it includes elements that would prevent PBMs from tying compensation in Part D to the list price of drugs, and boost price transparency for employers in their PBM contracts. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Georgia, a pharmacist and vocal supporter of PBM reform, celebrated the passage in a statement. (Minemyer, 1/22)
KFF Health News:
‘What The Health? From KFF Health News’: Health Spending Is Moving In Congress
Congress appears ready to approve a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services for the first time in years — minus the dramatic cuts proposed by the Trump administration. Lawmakers are also nearing passage of a health measure, including new rules for prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers, that has been delayed for more than a year after complaints from Elon Musk, who at the time was preparing to join the incoming Trump administration. (Rovner, 1/22)
In related news about veterans' health care —
Stars and Stripes:
‘Cost Explosion’ Or ‘Revolutionary Idea’? Lawmakers Debate VA’s Trillion-Dollar Plan To Expand Community Care
The Department of Veterans Affairs unveiled a massive plan Thursday for expanding its community care network with the purchase of $1 trillion in private health services over the next decade. At a contentious hearing of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, the VA’s chief financial officer detailed a proposal for restructuring community health care as a nationwide network of providers — including doctors, dentists and pharmacists — managed by third-party administrators. (Hersey, 1/22)
Military Times:
VA Leader’s Policies Delaying Care, Destroying Work Force, Report Says
Under the Trump administration, wait times for mental health care at the Department of Veterans Affairs have increased while morale among employees has plummeted with the loss of 40,000 people, Senate Democrats said in a new report released Thursday. Actions taken by President Donald Trump, VA Secretary Doug Collins and the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, in the past year have affected services and research at the VA, harmed workers and delayed care and benefits to veterans, said Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, ranking Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. (Kime, 1/22)
Los Angeles Times:
VA Promises Hundreds Of Tiny Homes On Its West L.A. Campus; Veterans Want Something Nicer
A plan by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to put up to 800 new tiny homes this year on its West Los Angeles campus drew an immediate rebuke from veterans who won a federal court order requiring the agency to build thousands of new units of temporary and permanent housing there. “I don’t think that’s suitable at all,” said Rob Reynolds, an Iraq war veteran who speaks on behalf of several veterans who filed a 2022 federal lawsuit asking for more housing and an end to leases of large portions of the 388-acre campus to outside interests. The 8-foot-by-8-foot sheds have become a staple of quick solutions to homelessness but face the criticism of being cramped, flimsy and undignified. (Smith, 1/22)
Global Groups That Don't Abide By US Health Priorities Will Lose Foreign Aid
In addition to organizations that provide abortion-related care, the Trump administration announced it is cutting off funding to those that promote DEI and gender-identity programs. The administration also halted funding for fetal tissue research.
AP:
Trump Administration To Block Foreign Aid From Those Promoting Abortion, DEI And Gender Identity
The Trump administration is expanding its ban on U.S. foreign aid for groups supporting abortion services to include assistance going to international and domestic organizations and agencies that promote gender identity as well as diversity, equity and inclusion programs. An administration official said Thursday that the State Department would release final rules that expand the scope of the “Mexico City” policy that has already severely reduced assistance to international organizations that provide abortion-related care. The policy was first established under President Ronald Reagan, rescinded by subsequent Democratic administrations and reinstated in Trump’s first term. (Lee and Swenson, 1/22)
The New York Times:
Trump Administration Cuts Off Funding For Fetal Tissue Research. Again
The National Institutes of Health said on Thursday it is ending support for all research that makes use of human fetal tissue, eliminating funding for projects both within and outside of the agency. A ban instituted in June 2019 by the first Trump administration ended all research done at the N.I.H. and led to the rejection of most external grant proposals. It was lifted in 2021 by President Joseph R. Biden Jr., restoring financing and allowing scientists to conduct research using tissue from elective abortions to study and develop treatments for diseases. (Caryn Rabin, 1/22)
More news about abortion and today's March for Life —
CNN:
‘Mr. President, It’s Now Time’: Social Conservatives Beg Trump For Abortion Pill Crackdown Ahead Of March For Life
As thousands of protestors demonstrate in Washington, DC, at Friday’s annual March for Life, the Trump administration faces a deadline to explain why it opposes a lawsuit that would achieve a key goal of its allies in the anti-abortion movement by ending the availability of abortion pills by mail. The lawsuit, brought by Louisiana against the President Donald Trump-appointed health officials, is one of several pressure points the anti-abortion movement is pressing to push the administration to limit access to medication abortion, which now accounts for roughly two-thirds of all abortions in the United States. (Sneed and Owermohle, 1/23)
Roll Call:
Sidelined Last Election, Abortion Returns To Policy Limelight
In the months leading up to the 2024 election, many Republicans tried to play off abortion as a lesser campaign priority following the backlash to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. But one year into President Donald Trump’s second term, anti-abortion advocates are aiming to push the issue back into the limelight. The movement has been emboldened following successful lobbying to get Planned Parenthood defunded for one year in Republicans’ 2025 reconciliation law. (Raman, 1/22)
KFF Health News:
Why Medication Abortion Is The Top Target For Anti-Abortion Groups In 2026
This week would have marked the 53rd anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide — that is, until 2022, when the court overturned it. Since then, abortion has been banned in 13 states and severely limited in 10 others. Yet anti-abortion activists remain frustrated, in some cases even more so than before Roe was overturned. (Rovner, 1/23)
Other news from the Trump administration —
AP:
Judge To Consider Whether Trump Can Withhold Money For Programs In 5 States
Five Democratic-controlled states are asking a judge Friday to order President Donald Trump’s administration to keep money flowing for child care subsidies and other programs aimed at boosting low-income families with children. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it was pausing the funding because it had “reason to believe” the states were granting benefits to people in the country illegally, though it did not provide evidence or explain why it was targeting those states and not others. The states say the move was instead intended to damage Trump’s political adversaries. (Mulvihill, 1/23)
Phys.org:
9/11 WTC Health Program Workforce Cut By 25% Under Kennedy As Patient Count Rises, Advocates Say
The staff running the federal World Trade Center Health Program has been cut by 25% as the number of sick 9/11 survivors the group treats is expected to increase by 10,000 this year, the Daily News has learned. Survivor advocates are demanding U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lift the agency's hiring freeze and fully staff the program before the personnel shortfall adversely affects first responders and survivors seeking help. (Tracy, 1/20)
Stat:
Questions Swirl As Vacancies On NIH Advisory Councils Go Unfilled
Since President Trump took office last January, only one new member has been added to the NIH advisory councils, key panels that make final recommendations on what research to fund at universities and medical centers, depleting their ranks as current members’ terms expired and a handful resigned. (Molteni, 1/22)
The New York Times:
Trump Says He Bruised His Hand On A Table
President Donald Trump said that the bruise was also a side effect of taking aspirin. “I would say take aspirin if you like your heart. But don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising. I take the big aspirin. And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you you’ll bruise,” he said. (Moses, 1/23)
Colorectal Cancer Ousts Lung Cancer As Deadliest Type For People Under 50
Colorectal cancer leaped from the fifth-leading cause in 1990 to first place in 2023, the most recent year examined in the JAMA study. Of the top cancers, it was the only one that increased. Lung cancer deaths fell to No. 4.
NBC News:
Colorectal Cancer Is Now The Leading Cause Of Cancer Death In People Under 50
Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths among people younger than 50 in the United States, according to a study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Colorectal cancer death rates in that age group climbed by 1% every year since 2005, in stark contrast with the larger trend: Overall, cancer death rates in people younger than 50 have dropped by 44% since 1990. And of the five most common causes of cancer-related death in people younger than 50, colorectal cancer deaths were the only one to increase. (Sullivan, 1/22)
Bloomberg:
New Potent Cancer Treatments Are Raising Heart Risks For Survivors
Sydney oncologist Bogda Koczwara knew something was wrong when a police officer she’d treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma returned to her clinic exhausted. ... The chemotherapy had quietly damaged his heart muscle. The cancer never came back, but his heart never recovered. Koczwara says the case, in the late 1990s, was an early warning of what is now an established pattern. Cancer therapies are producing unprecedented numbers of long-term survivors, many of whom are living long enough to experience the delayed effects on their heart. (Gale, 1/23)
The New York Times:
Some Immune Systems Defeat Cancer. Could That Become A Drug?
Is there a way to use the body’s way of fighting cancers to make a new drug? Perhaps, according to preliminary research studies. The idea is to exploit what is known about the growth of cancers. While many grow and spread and are deadly without treatment, some go away on their own or simply do not progress. They remain in the body, harmless and causing no symptoms. It’s contrary to conventional wisdom. (Kolata, 1/22)
KBIA:
Nipple Tattoos Help Breast Cancer Survivors Feel Like Themselves
Melissa Kinkade said she probably embarrasses her young sons nearly every day, as they come home from school and she’s practicing and sketching for her medical tattooing business. “I have two sons. I think one of the quotes was, ‘Mom's drawing nipples again,’” Kinkade said. “First, they laughed when they saw it, and then I explained why it's not funny, like, get all your laughing out. It's not funny. These people have gone through a lot.” (Smith, 1/22)
In mental health news —
The Washington Post:
Walmart Found Negligent For Selling A Shotgun Used In A Suicide
A federal jury on Thursday found Walmart negligent for selling a shotgun used in a suicide and awarded the family of the victim — who worked at the store — millions in damages. The verdict followed a 10-day civil trial in Maryland that focused on communications among employees inside a Walmart store 45 miles south of Washington. The family of the 23-year-old who took his life, Jacob Mace, said store managers knew Mace was suicidal and did nothing to ensure that he couldn’t buy a gun from the store. (Morse, 1/22)
NBC News:
Using AI For Advice Or Other Personal Reasons Is Linked To Depression And Anxiety
People who interact with chatbots for emotional support or other personal reasons are likelier to report symptoms of depression or anxiety, a new study finds. The researchers from Mass General Brigham surveyed 20,847 mostly white men and women in the United States about their AI usage and mental health symptoms. (Ozcan, 1/22)
More health and wellness news —
The Washington Post:
Obesity And High Blood Pressure May Play Role In Vascular Dementia, Study Says
Obesity in midlife may cause vascular dementia later in life by raising blood pressure over decades and quietly damaging brain vessels, according to new research released Thursday. The danger could be significant. Having a higher body mass index increases the risk of vascular dementia by roughly 50 to 60 percent, according to the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. An association between obesity and dementia has long been the subject of study, and the new research strongly indicates there is indeed a link. (Johnson, 1/22)
AP:
Winter Storm Threatens Millions With Power Outages And No Heat
Every morning this week, Newberry Electric Cooperative CEO Keith Avery walks into his office and turns on The Weather Channel. Then he starts making calls, lining up crews and equipment to respond to outages if a forecasted ice storm cripples power across South Carolina. Avery has dealt with disasters before. Nearly every one of his 14,000 customers lost power when the remnants of Hurricane Helene tore through in 2024. But the approaching ice storm has him even more worried because ice-coated trees and power lines can keep falling long after the storm itself has passed. (Rico and Collins, 1/23)
Moderna Says It's Scaling Back Vaccine Trials Because Of US Resistance
“You cannot make a return on investment if you don’t have access to the U.S. market," CEO Stéphane Bancel said. In other news, the chairman of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices suggested in a podcast that the public might want to reconsider the use of polio vaccines.
Bloomberg:
Moderna Curbs Investment In Vaccine Trials Due To US Backlash
Moderna Inc.’s chief executive officer said the company doesn’t plan to invest in new late-stage vaccine trials because of growing opposition to immunizations from US officials. “You cannot make a return on investment if you don’t have access to the US market,” Stéphane Bancel said in an interview with Bloomberg TV from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Regulatory delays and lack of support from US health officials are making the potential market size “much smaller,” he said. (Smith, 1/22)
Stat:
Top CDC Vaccine Adviser Questions Need For Polio Shot, Other Longstanding Recommendations
The chair of a federal vaccine advisory panel charted a new course for the committee in a podcast released Thursday — suggesting the public might want to reconsider the use of polio vaccines, arguing individual freedoms should be a north star of the panel, and pointing to the Covid pandemic as key to his thinking on health policy. (Cirruzzo, Branswell and Payne, 1/22)
Fierce Biotech:
ARPA-H Director Eyes Future Beyond Vaccines
The new leader of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), a Biden-era health innovation program that has remained intact despite President Donald Trump’s substantial cuts to federal science funding, thinks her office can help make the current controversy around vaccines a thing of the past—by rendering vaccines themselves obsolete. (Incorvaia, 1/20)
On hepatitis B and cholera vaccines in Africa —
NPR:
Is This Controversial U.S.-Funded Vaccine Trial On Or Off?
This past week has brought a dizzying back-and-forth about a U.S.-funded medical research trial. Many public health experts call the study unethical and unnecessary, likening it to the infamous Tuskegee Experiment, while the Trump Administration has promoted it as a rare opportunity to study the potential negative effects of a vaccine. (Emanuel, 1/22)
AP:
Malawi Rolls Out Cholera Vaccines As Rains And Floods Raise Threat Of Deadly Outbreaks In Africa
The southern African nation of Malawi began a cholera vaccination rollout this week in a bid to stem the threat of the disease that kills tens of thousands of people globally each year. The continent suffered a major setback in its battle against cholera last year when cases surpassed 300,000, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control — the worst toll in 25 years. Malawi hopes to roll out 24,000 of the oral vaccines as a start, though officials say many more are needed for the country. (Gondwe, 1/23)
Related news from Texas, Florida, and California —
CIDRAP:
Texas Attorney General Takes Aim At Pediatricians Who Vaccinate, Claiming They Are Part Of Illegal Scheme
On the heels of a measles outbreak in Texas that killed two unvaccinated children, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he has opened an investigation into pediatricians who vaccinate because, he claims, they receive illegal financial incentives to do so. “I launched an investigation into unlawful financial incentives related to childhood vaccine recommendations,” he said in a press release yesterday. “I will ensure that Big Pharma and Big Insurance don’t bribe medical providers to pressure parents to jab their kids with vaccines they feel aren’t safe or necessary.” (Van Beusekom, 1/22)
News Service of Florida:
Florida Senate Committee Backs Lawsuits Over Vaccine Advertising
With supporters pointing to diminished “public trust” in vaccines and the health care system, a Senate committee Tuesday approved a bill that would allow people injured by vaccines to sue drug manufacturers that advertise the products. (Saunders, 1/23)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Napa County Reports First Measles Case Since 2012
Napa County this week reported its first measles case since 2012 — an unvaccinated child who had recently traveled to South Carolina, where a large outbreak has infected nearly 650 people. Napa County health officials said the case does not pose a health threat to the general population and that they are working to notify anyone who may have been exposed. A single case of measles can generally be contained if the vast majority of people in the community who are exposed to the person have been vaccinated. (Ho, 1/22)
Also —
CIDRAP:
Analysis Adds Evidence That Shingles Vaccine Prevents Or Delays New-Onset Dementia
Two natural experiments in Canada suggest that herpes zoster (shingles or varicella zoster) vaccination averts or delays dementia diagnoses. The analysis, published in The Lancet Neurology, was led by Stanford University researchers. The team estimated the effect of live attenuated shingles vaccination on new-onset dementia in 232,124 Canadians aged 70 years and older based on a natural experiment in Ontario. The researchers then triangulated the findings with a second natural experiment in Ontario and a quasi-experimental approach that used data from multiple provinces. (Van Beusekom, 1/22)
EPA To Stop Testing Chemical Toxicity On Animals By 2035
The agency is working to adopt testing methods that do not involve animals but that meet legal obligations for chemical safety. Plus: the FDA weighs Zyn's safer-than-cigarettes claim; the use of a device to treat ADHD is questioned; the role of llamas in drug development; and more.
The New York Times:
E.P.A. Promises a Ban on Animal Testing by 2035
The Environmental Protection Agency will stop using rabbits, mice, rats and other mammals to test the toxicity of chemicals by 2035, the agency said Thursday. Animal rights groups praised the move, while some environmental organizations said they worried that understanding the link between chemical exposure and cancer, or developmental or reproductive issues, would be harder to ascertain without animal testing. (Friedman, 1/22)
Updates from the FDA —
AP:
FDA Considers Whether Zyn Can Be Marketed As Safer Than Cigarettes
Americans who smoke may soon be hearing a lot more about Zyn, the flavored nicotine pouches that have generated billions in sales while going viral on social media. The Food and Drug Administration convened a public meeting Thursday to consider whether Philip Morris International should be allowed to advertise its pouches as a less-harmful alternative for adults who smoke cigarettes. Government documents and presentations made at the meeting suggest FDA regulators are leaning toward approving the company’s request. (Perrone, 1/22)
MedPage Today:
FDA Warns On CVS Gel After Serious Injuries Reported
The FDA warned on wound and burn care products from MediHoney and CVS after more than a dozen serious injuries were reported. "Integra LifeSciences identified packaging failures related to the MediHoney Wound and Burn products that could lead to a breach in the sterile barrier," the FDA said, adding that "use of product with a breached sterile barrier could lead to patient infection." Similarly, certain batches of CVS Wound Gel may also carry an infection risk. (Ingram, 1/22)
MedPage Today:
Study Questions Benefit Of FDA-Cleared Device For ADHD
A phase IIb trial in England suggested that a stimulation device cleared by the FDA in 2019 for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not be effective. (Monaco, 1/22)
Modern Healthcare:
FDA Clearances And Approvals: Boston Scientific, BD, Elekta
The Food and Drug Administration recently cleared and approved a variety of medical devices for clinical use, including a Boston Scientific catheter for use in atrial fibrillation treatment and Becton Dickinson’s breast biopsy system. Most of the devices received 510(k) clearance, meaning they are similar to other devices on the market and considered safe to use. One received premarket approval, meaning it is a highest-risk, or Class III, medical device that has been determined to be safe and effective. (Dubinsky, 1/22)
On prescription drugs —
ProPublica:
ProPublica Publishes Data On The Origins Of Generic Prescription Drugs
ProPublica on Friday published never-before-released data connecting generic drugs to the factories that manufactured them. The data powers Rx Inspector, our groundbreaking tool that allows you to find the factories where your generic drugs were made and their Food and Drug Administration inspection track records. The data, which ProPublica created by linking several FDA datasets, has never been made available by the agency before. It will allow anyone to connect prescriptions to the facilities they were manufactured in by linking National Drug Code numbers to FDA Establishment Identifiers of drug manufacturing facilities. (Roberts, 1/23)
NPR:
Can The Prescription Drug Leucovorin Treat Autism? History Says, Probably Not
At a press conference in late 2025, federal officials made some big claims about leucovorin, a prescription drug usually reserved for people on cancer chemotherapy. "We're going to change the label to make it available [to children with autism spectrum disorder]," said Dr. Marty Makary, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. "Hundreds of thousands of kids, in my opinion, will benefit." (Hamilton, 1/22)
Bloomberg:
Llamas Are Big Pharma’s Secret Weapon to Find New Drugs
Scientists have discovered the potential of the animals’ antibodies to thwart multiple diseases, and now drug developers are collectively plowing billions of dollars into a field that may yield a fresh generation of life-changing medicines. The targets include some hard-to-treat conditions like cancer, nerve pain and a chronic skin ailment. The llamas are a vital part of the experiment. In between dust baths and grazing, they get injections to trigger the production of their precious antibodies. The animals are some of the few to produce the tiny proteins, dubbed nanobodies, which scientists praise as easy to produce, manipulate and engineer. (Pham, 1/23)
Huntsville, Ala., Hospital System May Have Monopoly Of City, Pending Deal
The nonprofit has agreed to acquire the only hospital not owned by them in Huntsville and the surrounding northern Alabama region, leaving residents with only one choice for care and putting antitrust officials to the test. Also in the news: the nurse strike in New York; an ambulance worker shortage in Minnesota; informed patient consent for AI use in health care; and more.
Stat:
One Hospital System May Soon Control Care In An Entire City
One hospital system is about to control care for the most populous city in Alabama, unless antitrust officials decide to intervene. (Herman, 1/22)
On health care workers —
The New York Times:
Nurses In New York City Say They Deserve $200,000 A Year. Here’s Why.
As a strike by health workers stretches into its second week, pay is a major issue in negotiations, even if it’s not discussed much on the picket line. (Goldstein and McGeehan, 1/22)
Minnesota Public Radio:
St. Olaf College Students Work As EMTs, Helping Fill Ambulance Worker Shortage
It is getting to be more difficult for ambulance services to find workers to staff their rigs. Ambulance services are experiencing a workforce shortage nationwide, and it’s felt most keenly in rural areas of the country, including right here in Minnesota. But a new pilot from a small liberal arts college south of the Twin Cities could help to fill the gap in its own backyard. (Work, 1/22)
WUWF:
How Escambia's EMS Drastically Improved Cardiac Arrest Survival Rates
The county's new medical director, Dr. Ben Abo, led training and response changes that quadrupled the number of resuscitation successes. (Andrews, 1/22)
Modern Healthcare:
How CMS' Rural Emergency Hospital Program Helped These Providers
The rural emergency hospital program is helping keep facilities afloat, but fading momentum is fueling calls to ensure the initiative and its participants remain successful. The program, which began in 2023, requires small, rural hospitals to no longer provide inpatient care, participate in the 340B drug discount program and operate swing beds for long-term patients outside of distinct skilled nursing units, among other restrictions. In return, they receive a 5% boost to Medicare outpatient reimbursement and an average facility fee payment of more than $3.2 million a year. (Kacik, 1/22)
More health industry developments —
Verite News:
LCMC Health Using AI Software Without Patient Consent
LCMC’s pilot program with Nabla first ran in October 2024 and was fully approved by hospital leadership in August of last year. Since November, Nabla has been deployed for use by physicians, advanced practitioners and trainees across the hospital system and is integrated with Epic, the medical records software LCMC uses to store patient records. ... Despite Nabla’s ability to greatly reduce workload for providers, an AI health care ethics expert, the nurse’s union at University Medical Center (UMC) — operated by LCMC Health — and even Nabla’s co-founder have expressed concerns about the use of AI tools without informed patient consent. (Yehiya, 1/22)
Modern Healthcare:
HFMA Launches Vitalic Health Finance Initiative, Data Tracker
The Healthcare Financial Management Association has started an initiative to better understand the industry’s financial pain points and develop strategies to address them. The first leg of its effort, called Vitalic Health, is the development of a tracker evaluating the industry’s affordability, economics, purchaser satisfaction, social well-being, public health and environmental factors. The tracker found that with the exception of the coronavirus pandemic year of 2020, 2023 was the worst year financially for the industry since 1997. (DeSilva, 1/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Sidecar Health Plans To Offer Employer Health Plans In Texas
Insurance technology company Sidecar Health is offering health plans to employers in Texas. The company, which launched in 2018, covers employees in 48 states who work for businesses headquartered in Ohio, Georgia, Florida and Texas. Sidecar Health in a Thursday news release pointed to the size of Texas’ employer market, noting that as of November the state had more than 3 million registered businesses. It is offering health plans to those in the state with more than 50 employees, it said. (DeSilva, 1/22)
NPR:
How North Carolina Erased Medical Debt For 2.5 Million People
After a routine trip to her mailbox, Dawn Daly-Mack almost threw away an important letter that she thought was junk mail. "I opened it up and it said, 'Your medical bill has been paid,'" says Daly-Mack, 60, who lives in Gaston, in northeastern North Carolina. "I didn't believe it." The letter turned out to be legitimate. Daly-Mack is one of about 2.5 million North Carolinians whose medical debt was erased under a new statewide agreement with hospitals. The hospital wiped away her $459 debt, dating back to a 2014 emergency room visit for a sinus infection. (Olgin, 1/21)
KFF Health News:
These 3 Policy Moves Are Likely To Change Health Care For Older People
Month after month, Patricia Hunter and other members of the Nursing Home Reform Coalition logged onto video calls with congressional representatives, seeking support for a proposed federal rule setting minimum staff levels for nursing homes. Finally, after decades of advocacy, the Biden administration in 2023 tackled the problem of perennial understaffing of long-term care facilities. Officials backed a Medicare regulation that would mandate at least 3.48 hours of care from nurses and aides per resident, per day, and would require a registered nurse on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (Span, 1/23)
Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on syphilis, motherhood, "house burping," and more.
The Washington Post:
Ancient DNA Shows Syphilis Was Found In The Americas, Before Columbus
Analysis of a shin bone found in a rock cave in Colombia suggests the sexually transmitted disease is much older than previously believed. (Johnson, 1/22)
The Washington Post:
Primates That Engage In Same-Gender Sex May Reap Evolutionary Benefits
As animals go about their lives — eating, fighting, having babies — they don’t always follow the script laid out for them by Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. Not every behavior furthers the cause of survival in a way that is obvious to humans. One mystery that has long puzzled biologists is why animals of the same gender engage in sex that cannot produce offspring. Now scientists report evidence that in nonhuman primates, same-gender sexual behavior plays an important role in the survival of individuals within certain species, helping them navigate harsh climates, predators, food scarcity and complex social structures. (Johnson, 1/18)
The 74:
The High Cost Of Child Care Is Making Mothers Rethink Having Kids
The fertility rate for the United States has long been on a downward trend and is currently at a historic low. The price of child care, meanwhile, has been steadily rising; it grew 29% between 2020 and 2024, easily outpacing inflation, according to Child Care Aware of America. Could those two trends be related? New research and surveys indicate yes. (Covert, 1/20)
The Washington Post:
Lüften, German Obsession With Open Windows, Sparks ‘House Burping’ Trend
The often mandated German practice of airing out homes no matter the season has strained and even ended relationships, but it’s gotten a boost on U.S. social media. (Wiener, 1/20)
The New York Times:
The Europeans Have Some Notes About American Sauna Culture
As health-conscious Americans have jumped headfirst into saunas, some Europeans have at times also found themselves a little baffled by their fellow steam lovers’ behavior, worried a millennia-old tradition is being warped by American wellness culture. (Alpert, 1/18)
Viewpoints: Red Tape Is Killing Rural Health Care; High-Deductible Plans Make Health Care Inaccessible
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Red Tape Is Strangling Rural Health Care. It's Time To Cut It.
Rural America is running out of doctors. According to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund, 43 million Americans now live in rural communities facing a shortage of primary care providers. (Sally C. Pipes, 1/22)
Stat:
High-Deductible Health Insurance Plans Make Patients Sicker
Patients end up forgoing care or shouldering the burden of their health costs under high-deductible health plans. (Amy Caggiula, 1/23)
Los Angeles Times:
New Food Pyramid Is A Recipe For Health Disasters
The new guidelines spearheaded by RFK Jr. go so far as to promote beef tallow despite risks caused by saturated fats. (Gene Baur, 1/21)
The Baltimore Sun:
Want To Increase Vaccinations? Get Rid Of Needles.
One of the most effective ways we can increase vaccine participation is to develop painless, no-needle versions of injected vaccines. (W. Ian Lipkin and Baruch Fischhoff, 1/20)
The Baltimore Sun:
Transgender Sports Bans Are About Fairness, Not Discrimination
The age-old question is whether transgender women, biological males who identify as women, should be allowed to compete in women’s sports, where they can shatter records, outperform female athletes and in some cases cause physical injury. That question has now reached the Supreme Court. (Armstrong Williams, 1/21)