Viewpoints: RFK Jr.’s War On SSRIs Could Cost Lives; Changing The Food Pyramid Won’t Stop The Health Crisis
Stat:
RFK Jr.'s War On Antidepressants Is Coming — And It Will Cost Lives
While his war on vaccines may be getting more attention, health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is coming for another important medical tool: antidepressants. In November, he posted on X that the CDC is “finally confronting the long-taboo question of whether SSRIs and other psychoactive drugs contribute to mass violence.” We fear that in 2026, he may turn his rhetoric into action. (Stephen B. Soumerai and Christine Y. Lu, 1/7)
Bloomberg:
The Food Pyramid Is Not America's Biggest Health Problem
Serious question: Do you know anyone who consults the food pyramid before they decide what to eat? I do not! Honestly, the last time I dedicated any brain cells to it was in fifth-grade home ec class. (Jessica Karl, 1/7)
The New York Times:
Kennedy Is Telling Americans How To Eat. It’s Not Crazy Advice.
If there is one thing to strongly object to about these guidelines, it’s that they are likely to be hard for many people to follow. (Dr. Emily Oster, 1/8)
The Boston Globe:
New Federal Childhood Vaccine Recommendations Sow Confusion And Conflicts
Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein told the editorial board that Massachusetts is continuing to base its policies, including school immunization requirements, on the American Academy of Pediatrics’ vaccine schedule, which includes both those vaccines. (1/8)
The Boston Globe:
Can Health Providers Save Money While Improving Care?
Simple interventions can make a big difference. (Shira Schoenberg, 1/5)