Viewpoints: States Are Vital To Protecting Vaccine Access; Informed Debate With MAHA Mavens Is Futile
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
New England Journal of Medicine:
The Essential Role Of States In Protecting Immunization Access
When federal leadership falters, states can and must lead. Because pathogens cross borders, collaborative approaches among states will be essential for maintaining consistency and trust. Strengthening mechanisms for ongoing coordination among states and medical and scientific experts is critical in this moment. (Former CDC director Mandy Cohen, M.D., M.P.H., Jennifer Klein, J.D., Ellen Montz, Ph.D., and Charlene A. Wong, M.D., M.S.H.P., 12/17)
The New York Times:
Anti-Vaccine Influencers Have Shown Me The Limits Of Resistance
In June I wrote a column in which I suggested that public debates like these could be a useful way to rebuild Americans’ trust in vaccines. I thought of this as a kind of sunshine effect: Encourage these views to be aired in the open, where they can be debunked directly. But I changed my mind about it this year. (Jessica Grose, 12/17)
Miami Herald:
The US Already Faces A Health Care Workforce Shortage – Immigration Policy Could Make It Worse
As an economist who studies how immigration influences economies, including health care systems, I see a consistent picture: Immigrants are a vital part of the health care workforce, especially in roles facing staffing shortages. (Bedassa Tadesse, 12/17)
Stat:
Regenerative Medicine Marketing Outpaces The Science
It’s hard to miss the buzz around regenerative medicine. Clinics tout “miracle injections” and “next generation cell therapies” across websites, glossy advertisements, and social media, promising to heal joints, reverse arthritis, regrow cartilage, and even restore youth. For patients in pain, or simply hoping to turn back the clock, it can feel as if the future of medicine has already arrived. (Scott Rodeo, 12/18)
Stat:
What The Impacts Of NIH Cuts Tell Us About The Future
Over the past year, the Trump administration has implemented a series of policy changes with significant, direct impacts on the funding, practice, and governance of science and medical research. The administration froze or terminated billions of dollars of federally funded science and medical research projects already underway and tried to slash negotiated research infrastructure commitments worth billions more, first within Health and Human Services and then more broadly. These changes were met with silence by many, but not by all. (Joshua S. Weitz, 12/18)