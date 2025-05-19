Viewpoints: Surgeon General Pick’s Glucose-Tracking Push Smells Fishy; Quantum Computing Shows Potential
Opinion writers discuss these public health topics.
Bloomberg:
MAHA Pushes Glucose Tracking That Most People Don’t Need
Casey Means, a Stanford-trained physician and wellness influencer nominated by President Donald Trump for surgeon general, is convinced the US is experiencing an epidemic of metabolic dysfunction — a crisis silently unfolding inside the cells of millions of Americans. (Lisa Jarvis, 5/17)
Bloomberg:
Quantum Computing Could Be The Future Of Drug Development
One of the first and most promising uses scientists envision for the rapidly evolving technology of quantum computing is a new approach to drug development. A quantum computer could, in theory, eliminate much of the trial and error involved in the process to help researchers more quickly zero in on ways to treat aggressive cancers, prevent dementia, kill deadly viruses or even slow aging by sifting through the trillions of molecules that might potentially be synthesized to create pharmaceuticals. (F.D. Flam, 5/16)
The New York Times:
13 Ways To Save Health And Science In America
The early months of Donald Trump’s presidency have brought sweeping changes to the country’s scientific and medical landscape. Deep cuts to research funding and widespread layoffs have threatened progress in medicine, energy, climate science and other key fields — areas where the United States has long been a global leader. (5/19)
The Guardian:
The Private Pain Of Prolapse: Six Things I Wish I’d Known – From Sex To Exercise To Mental Health
Pelvic organ prolapse affects around half of all women, yet it is little understood and very rarely discussed. Here is what I found out after my diagnosis. (Emma Szewczak, 5/18)
Also —
Stat:
Animal Models In Medical Research Are More Important Than Ever
Imagine a world without lifesaving medicines, preventive care, or therapies — no insulin for diabetes, no vaccines for polio, and fewer (if any) options for treating cancer. What do these amazing medical achievements have in common? They all depended heavily on research using animals, the behind-the-scenes heroes of medical breakthroughs. (Carole LaBonne, 5/19)
Stat:
Animal Models In Pharma Have Become Obsolete
The Food and Drug Administration’s recent decision to phase out animal use in preclinical testing of monoclonal antibodies — and eventually other drugs —with more advanced, human-relevant methods marks a transformative shift with profound implications for drug development. The FDA has now officially recognized that advancing science and technology have pushed us across a threshold: Animal models have become obsolete. (Ellen P. Carlin and Jason Paragas, 5/19)