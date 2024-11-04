Viewpoints: The Battle Against Mifepristone Carries On; Overturning Roe Is Killing Women
The Washington Post:
A New Abortion Case Isn’t Protecting Women. It’s Endangering Them More.
Donald Trump has threatened to “protect” women, “whether the women like it or not.” If this bullying paternalism doesn’t sit well with you, consider the lawsuit by Missouri, Kansas and Idaho curtail women’s access to mifepristone, the abortion medication. (Ruth Marcus, 11/4)
The New York Times:
Women Are Dying In Post-Roe America, And Your Vote Matters
Over 20 years ago, I had an experience that will be familiar to many women. I had a series of miscarriages, including one for which I needed a medical procedure to protect me from infection — which is to say, to protect me from possible death. (India Baird, 11/3)
Stat:
How To Bring More Black Americans Into Clinical Research
The word “Tuskegee” has long embodied the painful symbol of medical racism, epitomizing how ethnically uninformed research practices have harmed Black Americans. It is impossible to erase this painful history. But we — one of us working for Tuskegee University, the other for Southern Research — are working on an innovative project to create a future in which Black Americans participate more fully in clinical research and share in its benefits. (Khalilah Brown and Stephen Sodeke, 11/4)
The New York Times:
Doctors Should Have To Report Medically Impaired Drivers
We treat many common conditions that affect the ability to drive, including seizures, heart arrhythmias, eye diseases and dementia. We are privy to our patients’ abilities and to medications that may affect their driving. Our patients also tend to follow our advice on matters of health and lifestyle. (Sandeep Jauhar, 11/24)
Stat:
Even Doctors Call My Son’s Rare Disease By The Wrong Name
Recently, the smoldering embers of conflict in my family’s rare disease community have burst into flames over the use of an eponym: Niemann-Pick. An eponym is a name derived from a person who first discovered a disease or who was otherwise closely associated with its identity. (Kara Ayik, 11/4)