Viewpoints: The Danger Of Medicaid Cuts May Be Overblown; Ending Support For LGBTQ+ Youth Is Cruel
Opinion writers discuss these public health topics.
Stat:
Will Medicaid Cuts Really Kill People? Expert Says Evidence Is Weak
As part of the GOP’s megabill ambitions, Congress may be on the cusp of making the most substantial changes to Medicaid in decades. Lawmakers are considering a raft of proposals — including work requirements for non-elderly, able-bodied adults; more frequent eligibility checks for certain enrollees; and crackdowns on state financing gimmicks — designed to rein in federal Medicaid cost growth and refocus the program on the most vulnerable populations. Debating the pros and cons of these proposals is critical, but one dubious claim keeps getting tossed around: reforming Medicaid will kill people. (Liam Sigaud, 6/26)
Chicago Tribune:
Ending LGBTQ+ Youth Support Puts Chicago Teens At Risk
On July 17, President Donald Trump’s administration will remove the LGBTQ+-specific “press 3” option from the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline. It’s a move that, while framed as a technical adjustment, cuts far deeper than bureaucratic policy. Since 2022, the “press 3” feature has offered LGBTQ+ youths direct access to counselors trained to understand and support their specific struggles — from identity-based bullying to family rejection, homelessness or the terrifying weight of simply existing in a world that too often denies their humanity. (Abhinav Anne, 6/25)
Stat:
Private Sector, Philanthropy Can’t Replace Trump Administration Science Cuts
The United States’ public health and biomedical research enterprise has arguably been the greatest effort of its kind in modern history, whether you measure it in Nobel Prizes, drugs developed, or patents granted. No other country comes close to this American achievement. For generations, it has been a boon for the health of all Americans and the world. Yet this amazing example of American creativity and caring is now being destroyed. (James Alwine and Gregg Gonsalves, 6/26)
Kansas City Star:
Now Is The Time To Speak Up On Disability Rights, Healthcare
The debate over the reconciliation bill in Congress, with its deep cuts to Medicaid and Medicare, is causing shock and despondency for people with disabilities and their family members who have spent decades in the disability rights movement. The reconciliation bill — which its supporters call the “Big Beautiful Bill” — proposes brutal cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and other essential health programs. Many families are overwhelmed and openly asking each other: “What’s the point in speaking up if Washington isn’t listening?” (Gary H. Blumenthal, 6/26)
Stat:
Americans Must Stop Subsidizing The Price Of Drugs In Other Countries
President Trump is right that Americans often pay too much for prescription drugs, and that other countries aren’t pulling their weight. The status quo isn’t merely unfair — it’s unsustainable. But to fix the problem without deterring the massive research investments that spur economic growth, job creation, and health gains, policymakers will need to address the true drivers of high prices here at home, while simultaneously pressing our allies to contribute more abroad. (Stephen J. Ubl, 6/26)