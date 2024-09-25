Viewpoints: The Irony Of ‘Doing No Harm’ In Abortion-Ban States; Pets’ Antimicrobial Resistance Will Hurt Us
Editorial writers discuss these public health topics.
USA Today:
I'm An OB-GYN In The South. Abortion Bans Make It Impossible To 'Do No Harm'.
With abortion-related legislation on or proposed for the ballots in at least 11 states this year, it’s become impossible to ignore the ripple effects of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision and women’s growing need to leave their states to find basic health care. (Dr. Mimi Zieman, 9/24)
Stat:
Fighting Antimicrobial Resistance Must Include Veterinary Medicine
Over the three decades that I have worked in animal health, I have borne witness to the mounting effects of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in animals. Just like in people, while bacterial infections in animals were once predictably treatable with routine antimicrobials, we now face resistant infections that make it harder to treat animals. Then we end up on a slippery slope of needing to use newer antimicrobials, helping to treat the infection but adding risks for development of even more resistance. Since antimicrobials used to treat animals are mainly the same or similar to those used in people, this cascade of resistance threatens both human and animal health. (Scott Weese, 9/25)
The New York Times:
Both My Abortions Were Necessary. Only One Gets Sympathy.
My two abortions were a decade apart and different in so many ways. But my choice to have them hinged on the same innate desire to exercise the freedom to determine my future. Both allowed me to care for my children, protect my health and pursue my career in the ways I determined were best. (Sarah Elaine Harrison, 9/25)
Stat:
Medicare Advantage Must Be Reformed
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris understandably avoid talking about Medicare costs, knowing that 67 million beneficiaries are famously wary of any meddling in the program — and highly likely to vote. But both parties also know that eliminating overpayments in privately run Medicare Advantage plans could help fund tax cuts or other spending or reduce the deficit. No matter who wins the presidency, changes are likely coming. There is just too much money at stake. (Paul Ginsburg and Steve Lieberman, 9/25)
Los Angeles Times:
Reclassifying Cannabis As Schedule III Drug Exacerbates Bad Situation
Recent changes in our outdated laws have reduced barriers to life-saving drug treatment medications, improved access to the overdose antidote naloxone, and authorized other proven harm reduction measures. (Leo Beletsky, Shaleen Title, and Shanel Lindsay, 9/24)