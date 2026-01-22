Viewpoints: Trump Dodges Abortion As His Base Pushes On; Americans Are Going Broke Without ACA Subsidies
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
Mother Jones:
Trump’s Abortion Strategy? Do Nothing. But His Base Has Other Plans.
Historian Mary Ziegler sees conservative courts poised to force his hand. (Nina Martin, 1/21)
The New York Times:
Five Americans On Going Broke Paying For Their Health Care
We heard from 300 people about what they are paying in health insurance premiums after Affordable Care Act subsidies expired. (Tracie McMillan, 1/22)
Stat:
High-Risk Pathogen Research Needs Better Standards, Not Fewer Labs
Consolidating all risky pathogen research into a handful of federal laboratories is not the path to achieving stronger oversight. (David Gillum, Anemone Franz, An Tran, and Kathleen M. Vogel, 1/22)
Stat:
Too Many Doctors Don’t Bring Up The HPV Vaccine
Even before the childhood vaccine schedule’s update, doctors often overlooked the vaccine that can prevent cervical cancer. (Anamika Shrimali, 1/21)