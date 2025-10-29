Viewpoints: US Health Care Is Failing Patients With Mental Illnesses; A Migraine Isn’t Merely A Headache
Opinion writers delve into these public health issues.
The Boston Globe:
America Doesn't Know What To Do With Mental Illnesses Like Mine
Do you know what it is like to have to trust someone else with your mind? I would try and try different doctor-sanctioned chemical combinations, some with disastrous consequences. To me, it did not appear to be a definite science: Every doctor told me something a little different. What I had and how to treat it seemed to be up for debate. (Madeline Lambert, 10/29)
The New York Times:
Your Headache Is Serious. Science Should Take It Seriously.
One in seven Americans has migraines. They deserve relief. (Tom Zeller Jr., 10/29)
Newsweek:
Farmer: Why Do Our Dietary Guidelines Recommend Healthy Vegetables The Least?
As the U.S. prepares to update its dietary guidelines for Americans, our nation has a chance to make one of the most transformative public health decisions in a generation—by putting a humble, homegrown food at the center of the plate. (Tim D. McGreevy, 10/27)
Stat:
Discussing Chatbot Use Should Be Part Of Medical Appointments
Every clinician knows the drill: ask about substance use, sleep, diet, exercise, and housing. The social history is the part of the patient interview that looks beyond the chart. It examines a patient’s lifestyle, relationships, and environment, and how these factors influence their well-being. (Saneha Borisuth and Nina Vasan, 10/29)
Stat:
‘AI Psychosis’ Is The Wrong Name For A Very Big Chatbot Problem
In 2021, I was a University of California, Berkeley Ph.D. candidate lecturing on my research about how users turn to chatbots for help coping with suicidal ideation. I wasn’t prepared for my students’ response. (Valerie Black, 10/29)