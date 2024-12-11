Viewpoints: US Needs To Repair Flawed Health Care System; Doctors Can Prescribe Energy Bill Assistance
Opinion writers delve into these public health issues.
Newsweek:
The U.S. Health Care System Is Broken. It's Time For Real Reform
Americans pride themselves on leading the world in innovation, freedom, and opportunity. Yet, when it comes to health, the numbers tell a damning story. (Habib Benzian, 12/10)
The Washington Post:
How One Hospital Is Using Its Solar Panels To Keep Patients Healthy
Clinicians are acutely aware of how a lack of access to electricity can undermine their patients’ health. I have treated people with asthma and emphysema who went days without medical devices such as nebulizers and oxygen machines because their power was turned off. I have seen patients suffer life-threatening hypothermia and heatstroke from not being able to afford heating and air conditioning. (Leana S. Wen, 12/11)
Stat:
Don’t Overlook Wall Street’s Role In Health Insurance Greed
The suspect arrested in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione, reportedly suffered from excruciating backpain. That is no surprise to the people who have spent the past week sharing stories of health care denied by insurance companies. Decades ago, the health insurance business put in place a dike to hide and contain the public’s disdain for for-profit health insurers, and to keep reformers at bay. Now, that dike might collapse. (Wendell Potter, 12/11)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Should Investigate Maternal Deaths After Abortion Bans
Texas has long ranked among the worst states for maternal mortality and rates worsened during the COVID pandemic, especially among Black women. But in June, a Johns Hopkins study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that deaths of infants alone increased by 255 between 2021 and 2022. That’s a 12.9% jump compared with 1.8% for the rest of the U.S. (12/8)
Stat:
Medical Schools Are Dealing With Student Mental Health All Wrong
In recent years, there has been a growing awareness about the mental health challenges faced by medical students. The pandemic only exacerbated concerns about med student well-being, making it more critical than ever to ensure that future physicians with mental health issues have access to top-notch, affordable, confidential care. (J. Wesley Boyd, 12/11)