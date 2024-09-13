Viewpoints: Waiting For Mpox To Show Up Is A Mistake; Online Weight Loss Drugs Can Be Dangerous
Editorial writers examine these public health topics.
Los Angeles Times:
Will We Let Mpox Spread, Repeating Public Health Failures?
For the U.S. now, waiting to act until clade I cases are detected here will be too late. The best way to control an outbreak is to prevent it. (Saad B. Omer, 9/13)
Stat:
Online Compounded Semaglutide Comes With Serious Risks
I first met Jane (not her real name, of course) on a Friday afternoon in our clinic. She was referred for further evaluation of her chest pain, which, in the context of her family history of early-onset heart attacks and her morbid obesity, understandably concerned her primary care doctor. (Vishal Khetpal, 9/13)
Politico:
Project 2025 Went Viral. Oops.
Project 2025 was once touted as the future of conservatism. Now it’s the ultimate cautionary tale. “I cannot think of a study that has done more damage,” said Ken Weinstein, a one-time former President Donald Trump appointee and former head of the conservative Hudson Institute. “It’s the exact opposite of the [Kamala] Harris approach of don’t say anything about what you’re doing.” (Michael Schaffer, 9/13)
Miami Herald:
Leading The Way In Pediatric Cancer Care In South Florida
“Your child has cancer,” is not a diagnosis any parent wants to hear. And yet, over 15,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer annually, many of them in South Florida. (Matthew A. Love, 9/13)
Reuters:
Putting A Percentage On Survival: Understanding Loss Of Chance Medical Malpractice Claims
Medical malpractice cases often involve clear, definable injuries to patients, rendering issues of causation and harm straightforward. However, in some malpractice actions, such as those involving failure to diagnose or failure to timely attend to a patient, causation and injury can be less clear because the patient's actual harm arises from the continued, untreated progression of their ailment — not the provider's conduct. (Abbye E. Alexander, Christopher J. Tellner and Henry Norwood, 9/12)