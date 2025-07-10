Viewpoints: We Can Thank RFK Jr. For This Measles Milestone; Medicaid Cuts Will Harm Most Pregnant Patients
Opinion writers delve into these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
RFK Jr. Could Have Ensured This Grim Measles Record Wasn't Broken
In a grim milestone for public health, measles cases in the US have reached their highest annual level since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000. It’s only July. (Lisa Jarvis, 7/9)
The New York Times:
Pregnancy Is Going To Be Even More Dangerous In America
Medicaid covers over 40 percent of births in the United States, and an even higher percentage in rural areas. According to an analysis from the National Partnership for Women & Families, a nonprofit advocacy organization, “144 rural hospitals across the country with labor and delivery units are at risk of closure or severe service cutbacks” based on the Medicaid cuts outlined in the bill. (Jessica Grose, 7/9)
Stat:
CMS Should Launch A Value-Based Care Pilot Project For GLP-1s
Today, more than 40% of adults over 60 are considered obese, fueling chronic disease and straining Medicare’s budget. With the price tag for obesity-related care rising, some experts suggest covering GLP-1 medications for weight loss through Medicare could save billions, citing data that estimates Medicare spending could drop by $1,262 to $5,442 annually per beneficiary for a weight loss of 5% percent or 25%, respectively. (Soumi Saha and Somaieh McMullan, 7/10)
The Boston Globe:
The Loophole That Could Allow Another Private Equity Debacle In Mass. Health Care
In 1936, a Massachusetts optometrist named Raymond McMurdo sued a rival optometry firm in Worcester. The rival firm’s owner, Jon Getter, wasn’t an optometrist. But he hired one to examine patients and write eyeglass prescriptions. Other staff members then made the glasses. By state law, only registered professionals could practice optometry. (Neil Mehta, 7/10)
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois Must Hold Gunmakers Accountable For Mass Shootings
At least 18 were shot, four fatally, in River North after a drive-by shooting last week. Four families will prepare expenses for funeral services and seek mental health support in the wake of their loss. Or they may be so paralyzed by this event that they lose all functionality. The 14 who survived the shooting will fall anywhere along a spectrum of permanent disability to a “normal” life with bullet wounds as a reminder of their trauma. The shooters will be held accountable. Illinois, its citizens, will pay for it. The firearm industry will profit from it. (Anthony Douglas, Selwyn Rogers, Mallory Williams and Arne Duncan, 7/9)