Viewpoints: We Shouldn’t Need Donations To Access Health Care; Show Highlights The US Medical Debt Crisis
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
The Boston Globe:
Good Health Care Shouldn’t Require Private Donations
Boston Community Pediatrics proves that accessible, humane primary care is possible — but only because donors are subsidizing an insurance system that won’t. (Shira Schoenberg, 2/20)
Stat:
'The Pitt' Puts America's Medical Debt Crisis In Prime Time
On Thursday on “The Pitt,” a patient divulged his most closely guarded secret. Five hours earlier, construction worker Orlando Diaz arrived at the emergency department after fainting on the job due to the life-threatening condition of diabetic ketoacidosis. Making too much money to qualify for Medicaid, yet not enough to afford private health insurance, he’s been rationing his insulin to make ends meet. (Allison Sesso and Joe Sachs, 2/20)
The Washington Post:
The Case For More Personalized Breast Cancer Screening
Why cancer screening should become more like heart disease prevention. (Leana S. Wen, 2/19)
Kansas City Star:
Missouri Should Fight All Cancer, Including The Rarest Types
Cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer, is one of the most challenging and underrecognized cancers, with limited treatment options and a grim prognosis for many patients. There are approximately 400 new liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer cases in Missouri annually. Those that are specifically cholangiocarcinoma are around 125, as it is the second most common type of liver cancer. (Kim Kempf, 2/19)
The Boston Globe:
Talking Honestly About Gender, Mental Health, And Violence
Shutting down the conversation around incidents like the recent Rhode Island shooting does no one any good — especially not the transgender community. (Joan Vennochi, 2/18)