Viewpoints: West Must Rush To Beat New, Deadlier Mpox; Why Does The Cost Of Childbirth In US Vary So Much?
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Western Nations Need To Mobilize Against Monkeypox — Before It’s Too Late
Two years ago, the United States and other western countries mounted an aggressive — and successful — response to mpox. But the virus, formerly known as monkeypox, is coming back deadlier than before. Western countries must curb this threat before it once again wreaks havoc around the world. (Leana S. Wen, 9/10)
Stat:
How Much Does It Cost To Give Birth In The U.S.?
What does it cost to have a baby in the United States? This question has always vexed me. I’ve tried unsuccessfully to prospectively price deliveries for family and friends over the years. After insurance, deliveries can range from a few hundred dollars to a couple of thousand. If you’re underinsured or have a more complex birth, it can cost more than $10,000 out of pocket. With nearly 3.6 million babies born in 2023 in the U.S., you’d think we as a country would have this one figured out. We don’t. (Chris Severn, 9/10)
Los Angeles Times:
When I Talked About My Pre-Roe Abortion, Other Women's Stories Poured Out
The most radical position on abortion before Roe vs. Wade was repeal not reform — the argument being that any abortion law, no matter how liberal, denied women control of our own bodies. After Roe, abortion opponents took control of the discourse, muddling the clarity of the simple fact that one’s body is one’s own. (Honor Moore, 9/8)