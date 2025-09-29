Viewpoints: What 25 Years Of Mifepristone In The US Has Brought; Actions That Will Lower Drug Costs
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
Stat:
Celebrating Mifepristone, A Hero In Modern Abortion Access, On Its 25th Anniversary In The U.S.
When the Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone, the abortion pill, on Sept. 28, 2000, none of us working on expanding access to reproductive health care could have imagined the future we find ourselves in 25 years later. From the fall of Roe in 2022 and the subsequent banning or restriction of abortion in 19 states, to South Carolina’s recent efforts to include some forms of birth control in its total abortion ban, access to the basic medical care and medications that allow us to control our reproductive destinies is hanging by a thread. In the midst of this reproductive health care apocalypse, mifepristone is proving itself to be a hero in the fight for abortion access. (Elisa Wells, 9/28)
The Washington Post:
How Big Pharma Wants To Lower Drug Prices
The biopharmaceutical industry is responding to Trump’s call to put America first by announcing three major actions to lower drug costs for patients, protect medical innovation and strengthen the nation’s leadership in life sciences. (Steve Ubl, 9/29)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Trump Cuts Food Program — Then Cuts Hunger Survey. It’s Part Of A Pattern.
President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” is anything but for the nation’s poorest families. Among the numerous cruel elements to the new spending plan are food-program cuts that are expected to increase “food insecurity” — also known as hunger — for millions of Americans, including children. What terrible optics going into the midterm election season. But no worries. Trump’s administration this month announced how it intends to address the politically inconvenient specter of coddling billionaires at the expense of impoverished Americans who will go hungry: It’s ending the longstanding hunger survey that counts them. (9/28)
The Boston Globe:
Trump Blames Pregnant Women For Autism
The Trump administration’s targeting of women’s behavior as the basis for autism evokes the disgraceful mid-20th-century era of so-called refrigerator mothers, when the medical establishment widely believed and falsely claimed that autism in children was caused by cold and emotionally distant mothers. (Renee Graham, 9/28)
Stat:
How The FDA Can Bring More Medicine Manufacturing To The U.S.
America’s role in advancing science, investing in domestic manufacturing, and protecting public health is at a pivotal moment. Scientific discoveries are creating unprecedented opportunities, and the choices government agencies make today will determine how quickly those innovations reach patients. By modernizing how we develop and manufacture lifesaving therapies here at home, we can bet on ourselves and accelerate delivery to the people who need them most. (Jeffrey Francer and Victor Cruz, 9/29)