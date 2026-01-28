Viewpoints: What Happens When Helping People Puts Doctors And Nurses In Harm’s Way?
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
Katie Couric Media:
When Helping Others Becomes Dangerous, What Can Medical Professionals Do?
As a physician, I took an oath: to do no harm, to provide care, to preserve life. No exceptions, no judgment. But there's no clause that says, "unless helping puts your own life at risk." When someone's life is in critical danger, the answer has always been clear. But what happens when we're not allowed to check that pulse? When the instinct to save a life is met with a barrier? When our training is nullified by callousness and cruelty, rather than allowing us to fulfil our oath? (Bayo Curry-Winchell, MD, MS, 1/26)
The Washington Post:
Watching The Alex Pretti Shooting Video Is Unhealthy. But Necessary.
I used to brag about what a strong stomach I had: Show me anything, I can handle it. But I truly never anticipated how much of my adult life would include the casual existence of, and debate over, videos of people being killed. (Monica Hesse, 1/28)
Stat:
Alex Pretti And The Profound Public Health Threat Of ICE
On Saturday, amid demonstrations over Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Minneapolis, federal agents fatally shot Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse. Videos of Pretti’s last moments show him acting non-violently: filming officers’ actions, directing traffic, and attempting to help a woman who had been pushed to the ground. Still, he was pepper-sprayed, restrained, shot multiple times, and, per sworn testimony, denied timely CPR. (Patrick Smith, 1/27)
Also —
Stat:
Multi-Cancer Early Detection Tests Aren’t Ready For Medicare Coverage
On Jan. 20, the House of Representatives passed a health care spending package. Among the proposed policies is a provision for Medicare coverage of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests, pending FDA approval. While this may seem like a win for cancer care, oncologists and their patients should approach widespread adoption of MCED tests with caution. (Barbara Levy and Badrinath Konety, 1/28)
Stat:
New Way To Ease Dental Anxiety: Therapy Dogs In Dentist's Offices
It’s hard to think of two settings more different than a dentist’s chair and a dog park. One hums with high-speed drills and anxiety; the other echoes with joyful barks and tail wags. Yet increasingly, dentists across the country are discovering that a little fur and affection can go a long way toward easing fear — and improving care. (Henry I. Miller, 1/28)