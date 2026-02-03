Viewpoints: Who Pays If America Abandons Vaccine Development?; Plain Language Can Tackle Misinformation
Opinion writers discuss these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Anti-Vaccine Policies Symptomatic Of Contagion In U.S. Drug Pipeline
China is on track to become the world’s pharmaceutical leader if the U.S. keeps blowing its edge. (2/3)
Stat:
Every Medical Journal Article Should Include A Plain Language Abstract
In November 2025, the Food and Drug Administration changed the warnings on package inserts for estrogen, removing references to increased risk of breast cancer when estrogen is used to relieve symptoms of menopause. The warnings did not change because of new clinical trial data. Instead, a formal review of the original data showed the warnings were based on misunderstanding the data. (Kirstin R.W. Matthews and Heidi Russell, 2/3)
Stat:
Principal Investigators Must Make Continuity Plans For Their Research
Research projects have a beginning and an end, but sometimes that end comes sooner than expected. Perhaps the principal investigator dies, or is incapacitated. (Annie L. Nguyen, David Seal and Brandon Brown, 2/3)
The New York Times:
Caregiving, The Life-Altering Job You Didn’t Apply For
America’s health care system isn’t built to support an aging population. (Michelle Cottle and Vishakha Darbha, 3/3)
MedPage Today:
Let's Rethink How EHRs Flag 'Abnormal' Lab Results
Portal designs often amplify alarm rather than offering context. (Adnan Imdad Khan, MD, 2/1)