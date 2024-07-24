Viewpoints: Why Is There A Shortage Of Geriatricians?; States See Effects Of Refusing Medicaid Expansion
Editorial writers discuss these issues and others.
Stat:
An Aging Geriatrician Wonders: Who Will Care For Me?
In 1988, I became one of the first U.S. physicians certified in the new specialty of geriatric medicine, which focuses on the health care of older adults. As an idealistic and optimistic 32-year-old geriatrician, I believed that this branch of medicine would undoubtedly emerge as a vibrant field of medicine, benefiting patients and society. I was also confident that when I reached older adulthood, the health care system would be ready to care for me. (Jerry H. Gurwitz, 7/24)
Dallas Morning News:
Medicaid Expansion Could Have Saved 2,050 Texans
The expansion of Medicaid to the full extent permitted by the Affordable Care Act would provide health care coverage to a significant number of low-income individuals who are currently unable to afford private insurance or qualify for Medicaid, thus falling into the coverage gap. (Alex Gajewski, David Auerbach and Fabrizia Faustinella, 7/24)
Stat:
Cell Donors, Essential For New Therapies, Deserve Compensation
Cutting-edge FDA-approved therapies made from human cells are now being used to treat cancer, diabetes, and other diseases. Currently, most approved cell-based therapies use an individual’s own cells, but the next generation of these therapies will be made from donor-derived blood and tissue. (Priya Baraniak, 7/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Consolidation Can Deliver Best Quality At Lowest Cost
Healthcare is an ideal industry to examine the effects of consolidation because it is so crucial to the economy and every American's well-being. The industry represented 17.3% of U.S. gross domestic product in 2022. That’s $4.5 trillion, or more than $13,000 per person, according to federal data, epitomizing the central challenge of any industry: how to deliver the highest-quality service at the lowest cost. (James Calver, 7/23)