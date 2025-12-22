Viewpoints: Why Republicans Remain Divided On Health Care; Vaccines, Measles, And Future Of Public Health
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
Bloomberg:
Why Republicans Can’t Agree On Health Care
Lost amid the political implications of allowing certain Obamacare subsidies to expire is the fact that this is Year 17, and counting, of Republicans failing to agree among themselves on health care policy. (David M. Drucker, 12/22)
The New York Times:
Vaccines, Measles And Kennedy: Three Experts On The Future Of Health In America
So much has changed in American public health under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of health and human services. (12/22)
Stat:
What Would An ‘Ozempic For Alzheimer’s’ Look Like?
In the weeks leading up to Dec. 3, I imagined a fantastic headline: “Ozempic treats Alzheimer’s disease.” On that day, at the CtAD 2025 meeting (CtAD stands for Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease), in the Sapphire Ballroom of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel, Novo Nordisk would present to the assembly of scientists and biopharma executives the results of its EVOKE studies, two clinical trials testing whether semaglutide can treat people with early-stage symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. (Jason Karlawish, 12/22)
The New York Times:
'Miraculous,' 'Amazing,' 'Disappointing': 14 Voters On Their Experiences With GLP-1 Drugs And Health In America
Over the last few years, taking a GLP-1 medication — drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound — has become an ordinary experience in the United States with important implications for Americans' health. (Katherine Miller, Margie Omero, and Adrian J. Rivera, 12/18)
Stat:
Researchers Must Speak Out When Their Studies Are Misrepresented
An anonymous X user who operates under the handle @VigilantFox and has 1.9 million followers recently issued the following attention-grabbing post: “DISTURBING: A new peer-reviewed study has quietly uncovered one of the most alarming biological findings of the pandemic era, revealing that 100% of COVID vaccinated participants had amyloid microclots circulating in their blood.” (John Gregory, 12/22)