Viewpoints: Women Need Earlier Breast Cancer Screening; Race, Not Income, Tied To Maternal Mortality
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
Houston Chronicle:
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Nearly Killed Me. We Need To Fight Back
At 31, I felt a lump in my breast and knew right away it did not belong there. Yet I was denied the necessary testing for breast cancer because the doctor said I was “too young” and that I should come back when I was in my 40s. (Maimah Karmo, 5/3)
CNN:
The Devastating Truth About Childbirth That Even The Wealthiest Black Moms Must Face
In 2020, Dr. Chaniece Wallace, a pediatrician who was a chief resident at Indiana University School of Medicine, died just two days after giving birth to a daughter, Charlotte. Shamony Gibson studied at New York University and Medgar Evers College and died in 2019 just 13 days after giving birth to her second child. (Kimberly Seals Allers, 5/2)
Seattle Times:
The U.S. Government Should Close Funding Gaps In Pediatric Cancer Research
At Seattle Children’s, we are celebrating a major milestone. In just over a decade, Seattle Children’s Therapeutics has enrolled 500 children, teens and young adults from across the United States and countries around the world including China, India, Brazil, Ethiopia, England and France in CAR T-cell immunotherapy clinical trials. (Eric Tham, 5/2)
The Washington Post:
Missouri’s Effort To Limit Gender Treatments For Adults Is A Bad Idea
It is not quite fair to call Missouri’s new emergency rule a “de facto ban” on medical gender transition. But it is not quite unfair, either. The rule promulgated by Attorney General Andrew Bailey leads off by asserting, “Individuals of any age experiencing gender dysphoria or related conditions should be able to and are able to obtain care in Missouri.” But it’s not clear that this will remain true — if those folks want more than some sympathetic talk therapy. (Megan McArdle, 5/2)
The CT Mirror:
Why We Need More Resident Physicians In CT And Beyond
It is 4 a.m. in the Yale New Haven Hospital Children’s Hospital. I am standing outside a door festooned with colorful signs declaring “contact” and “droplet” precautions. I am already wearing a mask, but I put on a yellow isolation gown and purple gloves to comply with the “contact precautions.” (June Criscione MD, 5/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Tackling Substance Use Disorder From Different Angles
The healthcare industry is facing a wide variety of challenges—and solutions aren’t always straightforward. (Dr. Kenneth Stoller and Marvin Ventrell, 5/1)
The Washington Post:
Biden’s Vaccine Project Needs To Be More Like Operation Warp Speed
President Biden’s new $5 billion public-private partnership known as Project Next Gen is meant to accelerate the development of new coronavirus vaccines and treatments, much as Operation Warp Speed created some of the first vaccines against the coronavirus. To succeed as well, however, the project will need to muster as much administrative discipline as Warp Speed demonstrated and avoid mission creep. (Alec Stapp and Arielle D'Souza, 5/2)