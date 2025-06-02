Viewpoints: Work Requirements For Medicaid Are A Mistake; Doctors’ Emotional Detachment Is Unwise
Opinion writers weigh in on these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
Why Medicaid Work Requirements Won’t Work
For all its strength, the labor market is encumbered by the low-wage labor market — where work doesn’t support a stable living, and where jobs are so bad they’re more salt than salve. This is a reality that Republicans in Congress, in their current push to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients, ignore. They are making policy for a labor market that doesn’t exist. (Katherine Anne Edwards, 6/2)
Stat:
Medicine Warns Doctors Not To Get Too Close. I'm Glad Mine Did Anyway
In medicine there is a belief that emotional distance is essential. This idea is not without merit. While most doctors develop some level of emotional investment in their patients, there’s a delicate balance to maintain. Over-investment may lead to overtreatment, undertreatment, or reticence from either party to address sensitive issues. (Kate Solpari, 6/2)
The New York Times:
Elon Musk’s Legacy Is Disease, Starvation And Death
White House officials deny that their decimation of U.S.A.I.D. has had fatal consequences. At a hearing in the House last week, Democrats confronted Secretary of State Marco Rubio with my colleague Nicholas Kristof’s reporting from East Africa, documenting suffering and death caused by the withdrawal of aid. Rubio insisted no such deaths have happened, but people who’ve been in the field say he’s either lying or misinformed. (Michelle Goldberg, 5/30)
Stat:
I Worked At 23andMe During Its Collapse. Here's What The Next Consumer-Genomics Giant Needs To Understand
As a board-certified genetic counselor, I believe that genetic information can empower healthier decisions. I joined 23andMe because I believed in the company’s mission: giving people access to their genetic information. I still do. But belief alone couldn’t save 23andMe, and only time will tell if 23andMe’s bankruptcy is a harbinger of consumer genomics’ death altogether. (Katie Sagaser, 6/2)