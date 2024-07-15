Warnings Raised Over Forever Chemical Impact On Baby Formula

Worries over infant health and development are noted after nanoplastics and forever chemicals are shown to disrupt the chemical structure of important molecules in baby formula and breast milk, Newsweek reports. Weight loss drugs, energy drinks, and the polluted River Seine are also in the news.

Newsweek: Baby Formula Warning Over Vulnerability To Forever Chemicals

Nanoplastics and "forever chemicals" have been shown to disrupt the structure and function of key molecules in human breast milk and infant formula, raising concerns about their impact on infant health and development. Human-made compounds such as plastics and forever chemicals ... are becoming increasingly prevalent in our surrounding environment. They are both frequently found in every day products, such as food packing and baby bottles, and may leach into the foods and liquids contained inside. (Dewan, 7/12)

The Washington Post: Why This Type Of ‘Forever Chemical’ Seems To Be Everywhere

A growing body of research has raised concerns about a forever chemical known as TFA, which is short for trifluoroacetic acid and has been found in increasing amounts in rainwater, groundwater and drinking water. The chemical has a composition that scientists say may make it especially hard to filter, although scientists lack consensus on whether it poses a human health risk. (Ajasa, 7/13)

On weight loss news —

Reuters: Patients On Weight-Loss Drugs Should Inform Doctor Before Surgery, EU Regulator Says

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday patients taking weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy should inform their doctor ahead of surgery, due to the risk of respiratory complications potentially associated with such drugs. Weight-loss drugs, including Wegovy and Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) Zepbound and Mounjaro, belong to a class known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that slow the process of emptying food contents from the stomach, making users feel full for longer. (7/12)

Bloomberg: EU Cites Anesthesia Risks For Weight-Loss And Diabetes Drugs

European health authorities said patients due to undergo surgery should be warned of a risk of anesthesia complications if they’re being treated with diabetes and weight-loss drugs from Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency advised patients treated with GLP-1 drugs to inform their doctor before undergoing surgeries with general anesthesia or deep sedation and said product information will be updated accordingly. (Mannion, 7/12)

In other public health developments —

The Wall Street Journal: Young Women With Eating Disorders Feel The Pull Of Energy Drinks

Overconsumption of low-cal, highly caffeinated energy drinks is on the rise among young women with unhealthy eating and exercise habits, say doctors at more than a dozen of the nation’s top hospitals and eating-disorder treatment centers. Taking in too much caffeine can cause serious health problems, especially for people who aren’t eating enough, doctors say. (Jargon, 7/13)

Newsweek: Doctor Reveals 15 Overlooked Signs Of ADHD In Girls

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, affects roughly 3 percent of adults around the world. However, many of those with the condition remain undiagnosed, especially women. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, men are nearly twice as likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than women, but roughly 75 percent of women with the condition are undiagnosed. (Dewan, 7/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Many Aging Migrants Pay Taxes. They Stare Down A Retirement With No Benefits

A growing number of undocumented immigrants are hitting retirement age without savings or the cushion of Social Security or Medicare, making up a contingent of baby boomers who are financially insecure and poised to strain community services. Many opt to continue working until they are physically unable, while others rely on help from younger family members. Some are making plans to head back to their native countries. (Flores and Campo-Flores, 7/13)

The CT Mirror: Immigrant Physicians: A Solution To Workforce Shortages?

In 2011, Mark Costa moved to the U.S. from his native Brazil with his wife and two children. He had always wanted to experience life in America, his mother’s home country. Costa, who now lives in Hamden, worked for nearly two decades as a psychiatrist in Brazil and wanted to continue his career. (Golvala, 7/14)

Also —

The New York Times: River Seine Remains Unsafe For Swimming, But Paris Mayor Vows To ‘Dive In Next Week’

The Summer Olympics continue getting closer, and the River Seine continues to be dangerously contaminated. With two weeks until opening ceremony, high levels of E. coli bacteria continue to make the historic river unsafe for swimming, but Paris officials remain confident the Seine will be suitable for swimmers for the three triathlon events and marathon swimming races. So confident, in fact, that Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo plans on taking a dip herself. (Puleo, 7/12)

