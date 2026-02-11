Washington Case May Set Precedent For Addiction Harm-Reduction Services
A potentially landmark settlement in Lewis County, Washington, could set a precedent in federal law, applying the Americans with Disabilities Act to harm-reduction services, which aim to help drug users preserve their health without demanding abstinence. The ruling pointed out that denying access to syringe exchange would constitute a violation of the ADA.
Stat:
Landmark Settlement Could Create New Protections For Harm Reduction Under Disability Law
A Christian group in Washington state on Tuesday announced a potentially landmark legal settlement that could establish new legal protections for harm reduction services for people experiencing drug addiction, including syringe exchange, under the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Facher, 2/10)
Missouri Independent:
Missouri Families Worry Proposed $80.7M Cut Will Hobble Disability Care Programs
For Jessica Haynes, cooking with her 21-year-old son AJ is “the most amazing thing.” When Jessica and AJ, who has autism, prepare a meal side by side in their Raytown home, Haynes told The Independent, “he gets to learn new skills, and we get to learn things right along with it.” (Quinn, 2/10)
CBS News:
Tens Of Thousands Of Mothers Were Flagged To Police Over Flawed Drug Tests At Childbirth
Ayanna Harris-Rashid was sitting up in bed, her newborn son latched to her breast, one hand scrolling on her phone, when the police called. She was wanted on a felony charge of child neglect. ... What happened to Harris-Rashid is happening to women across the country with staggering frequency. In at least 70,000 cases in 21 states, parents were referred to law enforcement agencies over allegations of substance use during pregnancy, according to six years of state and federal data obtained and published for the first time by The Marshall Project. (Walter and Castellano, 2/10)
Florida Phoenix:
Coalition Working On Medicaid Expansion In Florida Grows By Two
Two national organizations are joining the effort by Florida Decides Healthcare to expand Medicaid to low-income childless adults in Florida. (Sexton, 2/10)
KFF Health News:
New Medicaid Work Rules Likely To Hit Middle-Aged Adults Hard
Lori Kelley’s deteriorating vision has made it hard for her to find steady work. The 59-year-old, who lives in Harrisburg, North Carolina, closed her nonprofit circus arts school last year because she could no longer see well enough to complete paperwork. She then worked making dough at a pizza shop for a bit. Currently, she sorts recyclable materials, including cans and bottles, at a local concert venue. It is her main source of income ― but the work isn’t year-round. (Liss and Whitehead, 2/11)