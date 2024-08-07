Weedkiller DCPA Pulled From Market Over Health Risks To Fetuses
"Pregnant women who may never even know they were exposed could give birth to babies that experience irreversible lifelong health problems,” an EPA official said. Separately, citing a lack of safety evidence, lawmakers are moving to have weighted sleepwear for infants taken off the market.
The New York Times:
E.P.A. Pulls From the Market a Weedkiller Harmful to Fetuses
In a move not seen for almost 40 years, the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday issued an emergency order suspending all uses of a weedkiller linked to serious health risks for unborn babies. The herbicide dimethyl tetrachloroterephthalate, also known as DCPA or Dacthal, is used on crops such as broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage and onions. Fetuses exposed to it could suffer from low birth weight, impaired brain development, decreased I.Q., and impaired motor skills later in life, the E.P.A. said. (Tabuchi, 8/6)
NPR:
U.S. Lawmakers Propose A Ban On Weighted Infant Sleepwear
“The stakes are simply too high to allow weighted infant sleep sacks and swaddles to stay on the market without evidence that they are safe,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a statement. The Safeguarding Infants from Dangerous Sleep Act, which was introduced in both the Senate and the House, would ban wearable blankets, sleep sacks and swaddles that contain added weight “for a purpose other than insulation or decoration” for children age 1 and younger. (Hernandez, 8/6)
In other government news —
Stat:
Lawmakers Cast Doubt On Experts Weighing Alcohol Dietary Advice
Alcohol policy researchers are fuming over a letter sent by members of Congress last month, which criticizes a panel of experts charged with assessing the health risks of drinking alcohol. The letter reflects some of the tensions arising as federal health officials revise dietary guidelines for Americans based on a review of research, including mounting evidence of alcohol-related harms. (Cueto, 8/6)
Stat:
How Jeff Shuren Brought Stability To FDA's Medical Device Center
Retirements from the Food and Drug Administration are hardly shocking, especially in the wake of pandemic burnout. But when longtime medical device director Jeff Shuren announced his departure in July, the device world was stunned. Industry leaders, patient advocates, and FDA colleagues alike had grown accustomed to the ambitious, politically-savvy regulator. (Lawrence, 8/6)