Wegovy Sales Are Soaring Despite Generic Copycat Drugs
Even though Novo Nordisk warned that copycat versions of its obesity and diabetes drugs would hurt sales in the U.S., second-quarter sales saw a 67% rise year on year. More news covers telehealth company eMed's new CEO; Ascension's new research and development institute; and more.
Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy Weight-Loss Drug Sales Surge Despite Copycat Issues
Novo Nordisk said second-quarter sales of its blockbuster Wegovy weight-loss drug soared 67% on year, despite waves of U.S. patients using generic unbranded versions of the drug. The Danish company last week slashed full-year guidance, warning that copycat versions of its obesity and diabetes drugs in the U.S. were holding back sales of its branded treatments. Its share price plummeted on the news. (Chopping, 8/6)
Linda Yaccarino Shifts To Run GLP-1 Tech Upstart After Elon Musk’s X
Linda Yaccarino, who recently left Elon Musk’s X social media site, is taking the helm at eMed, a telehealth company that offers access to weight-loss drugs. The digital health upstart sold Covid tests with results it confirmed virtually during the pandemic, then pivoted to offering weight-loss drugs more recently. The company announced Yaccarino’s appointment as chief executive officer on Tuesday. (Muller, 8/5)
Weight-Loss Meds In Teens Make Some Pediatricians Uneasy
Though obesity treatment is a critical need, there are no long-term data on the use of weight-loss drugs in adolescents. (McKnight, 8/6)
Ascension Launches The Clinical Innovation Institute
Ascension announced the launch of an institute aimed at researching and developing technology to improve patient care and clinician experience. The Clinical Innovation Institute will center innovations in digital health, electronic health records and clinical research, said Dr. Thomas Aloia, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, in a Tuesday interview. (DeSilva, 8/5)
Bayada Home, Elara Caring Turn To AI To Improve Efficiency
Home health companies are leaning into artificial intelligence to offset staff shortages and potential reimbursement cuts — but only in areas where the technology has been successful. Providers that piloted AI tools are getting more serious about their investments because the proposed $1 billion Medicare rate cut next year could change the calculus for the industry. Enhabit Home Health and Hospice, Bayada Home Health Care, Elara Caring and others are prioritizing investments in AI tools they believe have a proven track record in healthcare and guarantee a return on their investments in the face of the potential cuts. (Eastabrook, 8/5)