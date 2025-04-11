What Is Causing Rising Autism Rates? RFK Jr. Vows To Find Out By September
At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, HHS Chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said his agency has launched a large research effort involving "hundreds of scientists from around the world" to determine "what has caused the autism epidemic." Experts in the field of autism say rising rates are due to increased awareness and expanded parameters, as well as increased access to services, reports ABC news.
ABC News:
RFK Jr. Pledges An Answer To The 'Autism Epidemic' By September
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a significant commitment at Thursday's Cabinet meeting at the White House, saying that his agency will "know what has caused the autism epidemic" by September. Kennedy said that HHS had launched, at President Donald Trump's direction, a large research effort involving "hundreds of scientists from around the world" to look into the rising rates of autism diagnoses. (Haslett, 4/11)
