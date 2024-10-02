What’s Most Important To Voters? According To A Poll, Medicare And Health Costs

Respondents in the Gallup Poll of more than 3,600 adults ages 18 and older also said health care isn't getting as much attention as it should. In other election news, Kamala Harris goes on an ad blitz, and Donald Trump downplays troops' brain injuries as "headaches."

Fortune Well: Medicare, Prescription Drug Costs Most Important To Voters In 2024 Election, Finds Gallup Poll

With just five weeks remaining until the election of the 47th U.S. president, more than half of Americans say protecting Medicare and reducing health care costs are among the most important issues influencing their choices at the ballot box, a new survey finds. What’s more, two-thirds of respondents think health care isn’t receiving enough attention in the 2024 campaign. Analytics firm Gallup and West Health, a group of nonprofits focused on aging and health care, polled more than 3,600 U.S. adults 18 and older on health care issues. The results of the survey, given Sept. 9–16, were published Sept. 30. Roughly 1,300 people were surveyed after the Sept. 10 debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, but the polling methodology indicates little variation in respondents’ attitudes before and after the debate. (Leake, 10/1)

In other election news —

CBS News: Harris Courts Latinos With Health Care-Focused Ads Slamming Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is ramping up its efforts to win over Latino voters across battleground states with a health care-focused ad blitz attacking former President Donald Trump, as recent polls show her advantage over him among these voters is significantly smaller than President Biden's was in 2020. Starting Tuesday, Harris will have ads up arguing Trump would "rip health care away" from millions of Latinos, and in the process take money out of their pockets. (Cavazos, 10/1)

KFF Health News: Harris’ Emphasis On Maternal Health Care Is Paying Dividends With Black Women Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris is seeing a surge of support from Black women voters, galvanized in part by her work on health care issues such as maternal mortality, reproductive rights, and gun control. The enthusiasm may be key for Democratic turnout at the polls in critical battleground states. Black women have always been among the most reliable voters in the Democratic base and were central to former President Barack Obama’s victories in 2008 and 2012. (Armour, 10/2)

The Hill: Trump Downplays Troop Injuries In 2020 Missile Strike: ‘You Mean Because They Had A Headache?'

Former President Trump on Tuesday dismissed injuries sustained by U.S. troops during a 2020 Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi base as he argued he has been tougher than the Biden administration on Tehran. Trump fielded questions from reporters during a campaign stop in Milwaukee and was asked by one journalist whether he should have responded more strongly to Iran after it launched missiles at U.S. forces stationed at a base in Iraq in 2020, leaving dozens with traumatic brain injuries. “So first of all, injured. What does injured mean? Injured means — you mean because they had a headache? Because the bombs never hit the fort,” Trump said. (Samuels, 10/1)

The Washington Post: Trump Mixes Up Words, Swerves Among Subjects In Off-Topic Speech

Donald Trump, 78, often speaks in a digressive, extemporaneous style that thrills his fans at large-scale rallies. But Tuesday’s event, in front of almost entirely reporters, was especially scattered and hard to follow. Polls show voters’ concerns about Trump’s age and fitness have increased since President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew and was replaced as the Democratic nominee by Vice President Kamala Harris. (Rodriguez and Arnsdorf, 10/1)

Also —

Modern Healthcare: Why 2024 Election Is Keeping Digital Health VCs Cautious

Next month's presidential election is making digital health investors cautious. The election has caused many investors to predict a challenging funding environment for the rest of the year, but they are confident that 2025 will present new opportunities. (Turner, 10/1)

The Atlantic: The Next President Will Have To Deal With Bird Flu

Presidents always seem to have a crisis to deal with. George W. Bush had 9/11. Barack Obama had the Great Recession. Donald Trump had the coronavirus pandemic. Joe Biden had the war in the Middle East. For America’s next president, the crisis might be bird flu. The United States is in the middle of an unprecedented bout of bird flu, also known as H5N1. (Florko, 10/1)

