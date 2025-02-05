White House Advances Its Crackdown On Transgender Health And Research
The moves have sparked confusion and fear among organizations that serve the LGBTQ+ community. In other news: A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's order that prisons must house trans women with male inmates.
The Washington Post:
Trump Administration Orders Halt To Transgender Health, Research Programs
The Trump administration is moving forward with its campaign to eradicate federal funding intended to improve the lives and health of transgender people, including by sending notices in recent days that terminate grants for transgender health services and research. The National Institutes of Health, for example, has demanded a halt to a large-scale study that was examining ways to prevent HIV infections in transgender youth of color before it could enroll participants this week. (Nirappil, 2/4)
The New York Times:
Judge Blocks Trump Effort To Move Trans Women To Men’s Prisons
A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Bureau of Prisons from enacting President Trump’s executive order to house transgender women with male inmates and stop medical treatment related to gender transitions. Judge Royce C. Lamberth, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said that three transgender prisoners who brought a suit to stop the order had “straightforwardly demonstrated that irreparable harm will follow” if their request for a restraining order were to be denied. (Dewan, 2/4)
NBC News:
Trans Young Adults And Parents Sue Over Trump's Orders Restricting Transition Care
Two transgender young adults and five families of trans minors filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging two executive orders President Donald Trump issued over the last two weeks that aim to prohibit federal funding of transition-related health care for anyone under 19, and define sex as biological, only male and female and unchangeable. (Yurcaba, 2/4)
Los Angeles Times:
Children's Hospital L.A. Stops Initiating Hormone Therapy For Trans Youth
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles said Tuesday that it is pausing the initiation of hormonal therapy for “gender affirming care patients” under the age of 19 as hospital officials assess last week’s executive order from President Trump targeting gender-affirming care for young people. The L.A. hospital, a major provider of care for transgender youth, also said it was maintaining an “existing pause” on gender-affirming surgeries for minors. (Alpert Reyes, 2/4)
AP:
LA Clinics Lose Funding For Transgender Health Care As Trump Executive Orders Take Hold
A Los Angeles health clinic says it’s losing federal funding as a result of President Donald Trump ’s executive orders targeting transgender people. St. John’s Community Health, one of the largest free and reduced-cost providers in Los Angeles, reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday terminated a $1.6 million grant that was supposed to support its transgender health and social services program. St. John’s is the first California health provider to publicly report service impacts as a result of the Trump administration’s actions. (Hwang, 2/4)