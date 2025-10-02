White House Hedges Research Funds On Colleges’ Support For Trump Goals
Nine initial universities would enjoy “multiple positive benefits" if they agree to commit to strict definitions of gender, among other conditions. Plus, pharma tariffs have been delayed.
The New York Times:
Trump Administration Asks Colleges To Sign ‘Compact’ To Get Funding Preference
The White House on Wednesday sent letters to nine of the nation’s top public and private universities, urging campus leaders to pledge support for President Trump’s political agenda to help ensure access to federal research funds. The letters came attached to a 10-page “compact” that serves as a sort of priority statement for the administration’s educational goals — the most comprehensive accounting to date of what Mr. Trump aims to achieve from an unparalleled, monthslong pressure campaign on academia. The compact would require colleges to freeze tuition for five years, cap the enrollment of international students and commit to strict definitions of gender. (Bender, 10/2)
Politico:
Trump Plans To Block Funding To Groups That Promote Diversity Policies Abroad
The Trump administration plans to block U.S. funding to organizations that do work abroad on issues related to gender identity and diversity, according to a U.S. official and nonprofit groups informed of the plan. It’s a major expansion of the Mexico City Policy, which prevents foreign groups receiving U.S. global health funding from providing or promoting abortion, even if those programs are paid for with other sources of financing. (Paun and Toosi, 10/1)
On tariffs and drug prices —
Stat:
Trump’s 100% Pharma Tariff, Promised Oct. 1, Is Delayed
President Trump told pharmaceutical companies last week that they should start building infrastructure in the U.S. — or face a 100% tariff, starting Wednesday. But a White House official told STAT on Wednesday that the tariffs have not gone into effect and that the administration would now “begin preparing” tariffs on companies that don’t build in the U.S. or make a drug pricing agreement with the administration. (Payne, 10/1)
The New York Times:
How TrumpRx Website May Affect Your Drug Costs After Pfizer Deal
Much is still unknown about the administration’s Pfizer deal and the planned drug-buying website. Trump officials hinted that similar deals with other pharmaceutical manufacturers would follow. But with the price equalization idea, Mr. Trump is tapping into widespread frustration that drug prices are too high in the United States. The Biden administration also took steps to try to lower drug costs for patients and the government, though it did not zero in as Mr. Trump has on the idea that drug prices are unfairly low in Europe. (Robbins, 10/1)
On MAHA and food additives —
AP:
Walmart Plans To Stop Using Artificial Colors And 30 More Food Additives
Walmart said Wednesday that it plans to remove synthetic food dyes and 30 other ingredients, including some preservatives, artificial sweeteners and fat substitutes, from its store brands sold in the United States by January 2027. The move announced by the the nation’s largest retailer amounts to an acknowledgment that American consumers and the U.S. government under President Donald Trump are paying attention to what goes into packaged foods. (D’Innocenzio and Aleccia, 10/1)
On military fitness —
ABC News:
How Hegseth's Newly Proposed Military Fitness Standards Compare To Existing Tests
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday that there would be new, strict fitness standards enforced on the U.S. military. In a speech addressing several hundred high-ranking officials in Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth said he did not want to see "fat generals and admirals" or overweight troops in service anymore. (Martinez and Kekatos, 10/1)