Experts raised questions over privacy and security related to a consumer health tracking system following President Donald Trump's Wednesday announcement. Other administration news is on the FDA, CDC, and more.

The New York Times: Trump Announces Health Care Records System For Consumers

President Trump on Wednesday announced the development of a health care records system that he said would allow Americans to more easily and broadly share their personal health information with health care providers. The administration is working with some of the largest American companies on the record-keeping system, including Google, Amazon, Apple and OpenAI. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will oversee the effort. Many health care providers already allow patients to upload their medical information and schedule appointments through phone apps and online portals. (Kanno-Youngs and Abelson, 7/30)

Stat: George Tidmarsh Named Acting Head Of FDA's CBER

George Tidmarsh, the Food and Drug Administration’s top drug regulator, will take on additional responsibilities on a temporary basis after the sudden departure of top official Vinay Prasad on Tuesday. (Lawrence, 7/30)

Politico: Trump Drove Firing Of FDA Official

President Donald Trump overruled his health secretary and FDA chief on Tuesday, and ordered the removal of the government’s top vaccine regulator, four people with knowledge of the decision told POLITICO. The four, granted anonymity to speak about the details of Trump’s decision, said Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary opposed dismissing Vinay Prasad, who had been on the job three months and had recently come under attack by right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer. (Lim and Gardner, 7/30)

Stat: White House Pandemic Office Left Leaderless After Parker Exit

When reports circulated in February that the White House had selected biosecurity expert Gerald Parker as the head of its Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, there was palpable relief among infectious disease experts. (Eban, 7/30)

Stat: Trump HHS Nominee Sought Methadone Treatment Ban In West Virginia

President Trump’s nominee to serve as the top lawyer for the Department of Health and Human Services previously attempted to ban methadone treatment while serving as a West Virginia state senator. (Facher, 7/30)

The New York Times: Susan Monarez Faces Daunting Challenges As C.D.C. Director

The agency’s new leader must contend with reduced budgets, mass layoffs, political tumult and a boss determined to reshape public health. Many current and former C.D.C. employees said on Wednesday that they were relieved to have a permanent director who could steer the agency and promote its priorities in the administration, but worried that Dr. Monarez might become a figurehead. “It’s probably better than not that there’s an acting director, but I’m not super optimistic that she’s going to be a strong advocate for the agency, given this political climate,” said Dr. Fiona Havers, who resigned from the C.D.C. last month.(Mandavilli, 7/30)

AP: Ousted CDC Vaccine Committee Members Criticize Meeting Held By Their Successors

The 17 experts who were ousted from a government vaccine committee last month say they have little faith in what the panel has become, and have outlined possible alternative ways to make U.S. vaccine policy. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. abruptly fired the entire Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, accusing them of being too closely aligned with manufacturers and of rubber-stamping vaccines. He handpicked replacements that include several vaccine skeptics. (Stobbe, 7/31)

KFF Health News: Chronically Ill? In Kennedy’s View, It Might Be Your Own Fault

On a recent weekday evening, Ashly Richards helped her 13-year-old son, Case, with homework. He did math problems and some reading, underscoring how much he’s accomplished at his school for children with autism. Richards has heard Trump administration officials suggest that food dyes and pediatric vaccines cause autism and ADHD. That stance, she said, unfairly blames parents. (Armour, 7/31)

