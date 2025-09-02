White House Tells 40 States To Nix LGBTQ+ Topics From Sex Ed

States were told they have 60 days to change the lessons or they risk losing federal funding, AP reported. Other health news is from Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Delaware, Florida, and Nevada.

AP: Trump Administration Pushes States To Cut LGBTQ+ Topics From Sex Ed

President Donald Trump’s administration this week told 40 states to eliminate parts of lessons that focus on LGBTQ+ issues from federally funded sexual education materials or that they will lose funding. The move is the latest in a line of efforts since Trump returned to the White House in January to recognize people as only male or female and to eliminate what he calls “gender ideology.” “Federal funds will not be used to poison the minds of the next generation or advance dangerous ideological agendas,” Acting Assistant Health and Human Service Secretary Andrew Gradison said in a statement. (Mulvihill, 8/29)

More health news from across the U.S. —

The Washington Post: States Are Tracking ‘Impostor Nurses’ And Warning Of Risk To Patients

In recent years, authorities in numerous states have reported people falsely claiming to be licensed nurses or working in positions that require a nursing license without valid credentials. Some regulatory bodies use the term “impostor nurse” to refer to these individuals and maintain “impostor lists” to try to prevent them from working in other states. The extent of the problem is not clear because there is no centralized database tracking reports of fake nurses. But state lists hint at the scale. (Timsit, 8/28)

Valley News: DHMC Expansion To Add 64 Beds, Focus On Geriatric Care

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center has begun another multimillion-dollar expansion of its five-story patient pavilion. The expansion is set to double the 64 beds currently in use in that section of the hospital, Tom Manion, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center’s chief operating officer, said in a Thursday video interview. (Dunford, 8/29)

AP: Gov. Meyer Vetoes Bill To Loosen Marijuana Zoning Regulations In Delaware

Gov. Matt Meyer vetoed a bill Thursday that would have loosened regulations around where marijuana businesses can locate in Delaware, likely further delaying the growth of the weeks-old industry. But the governor also offered a competing proposal on such zoning reforms, based upon revenue-sharing from marijuana sales with counties and municipalities – opening a new salvo in a contentious relationship with statehouse Democrats. (Owens, 8/29)

News Service of Florida: Florida Will Permit Veterinary Use Of Xylazine, A Drug Frequently Added To Fentanyl

Florida has moved to allow limited veterinary use of a sedative frequently added to fentanyl. Attorney General James Uthmeier on Wednesday announced a filing to reclassify xylazine under state law to ensure the veterinary and agriculture industries can continue to access the drug for animal care. (9/1)

WGCU: Fort Myers Nonprofit Helps Sheriffs Association Launch Statewide Autism ID Cards

An effort is being launched in Florida to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and people with autism. Sandra Worth, founder and executive director of My Autism Connection, is collaborating with the Florida Sheriffs Association to implement an autism identification program. For Worth, the initiative hits close to home. (Andarge, 8/29)

The New York Times: Strangers Come Together To Deliver Baby Girl At Burning Man Festival

A woman unexpectedly went into labor at the desert festival. Within minutes, a neonatal nurse, an OB-GYN, a pediatric doctor and other attendees filled her camper. (Petri, 8/29)

