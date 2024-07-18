With N.C. Budget Adjustment Delayed, DHHS Braces For Medicaid Shortfall
The department is staring down a $100 million shortfall by the end of this fiscal year, officials say. Separately, Maryland and Colorado also are making decisions about health care costs.
North Carolina Health News:
No State Budget This Year Means Medicaid Could Run Low
NC Medicaid costs fluctuate each year. The state Department of Health and Human Services forecasts how costs might change and asks the legislature for funding adjustments based on those predictions. (Vitaglione, 7/18)
AP:
Maryland Board Approves $148M In Cuts To Help Support Medicaid, Child Care
A Maryland board approved $148.3 million in state spending reductions on Wednesday to balance the budget while directing more money to pay for child care and Medicaid — two priorities that Democratic Gov. Wes Moore’s administration hopes will help improve a stagnant state economy. The Board of Public Works, which Moore chairs, made cuts across a variety of state agencies to address larger-than-expected demand for Medicaid and a state child care program. (Witte, 7/17)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Health Insurance Rates Set To Increase In 2025
Health insurance premiums for people who buy coverage on their own in Colorado look set to increase 5.5% overall next year, slightly below average for recent years, according to preliminary numbers released Wednesday. (Ingold, 7/18)
Reuters:
Vermont Latest State To Sue PBMs For Allegedly Driving Up Drug Prices
Vermont's attorney general on Wednesday sued two of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers, accusing them of driving up prescription drug prices for patients in order to enrich themselves, joining other states that have brought similar claims against the drug industry middlemen. (Pierson, 7/17)