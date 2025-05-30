With PBM Law Set For 2026, Express Scripts And CVS Health Sue Arkansas

The companies contend the law will close pharmacies, confuse residents, and raise drug prices, among other effects. Other news from around the nation comes from Colorado, Texas, Connecticut, Iowa, Louisiana, and Florida.

Modern Healthcare: Express Scripts, CVS Health Sue Arkansas Over PBM Law

Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefit manager for Cigna, and CVS Health, along with its affiliates, filed two separate lawsuits in the Eastern District Court of Arkansas on Thursday, seeking to block a recently passed law they contend would lead to the closure of pharmacies across the state. The lawsuits allege that the law, set to take effect in 2026, is unconstitutional, under several clauses, according to legal documents shared with Modern Healthcare. (DeSilva, 5/29)

The Colorado Sun: Mushroom Startups Prepare To Launch Colorado’s Psilocybin Healing Industry

Just a few blocks from Union Station in Denver, a new psilocybin mushroom healing center called The Center Origin occupies a sunny office suite on the third floor of a brick building above a dental surgery clinic. Elizabeth Cooke, the CEO and co-founder, has carefully decorated each room. There are plants, abstract paintings, cushy couches and “zero gravity” recliners. One room sports a small yoga studio and a shelf of literature on the psychedelic experience. Just one thing is missing: patients. (Allen, 5/29)

CBS News: Fort Worth Organization Raises Awareness And Support For Veteran Suicide Prevention

An estimated 22 men and women who have served in our military are dying in battle each day. It's not from a battle in a combat zone, but rather a battle going on inside their own minds. Preventing suicide among US veterans is one of the missions that a Fort Worth-based organization is focused on addressing and bringing to the public's attention. (Miles, 5/29)

KFF Health News: Opioid Settlement Windfall: Where The Billions Are Going

Billions of dollars from opioid settlements are being paid out by drug manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to address the overdose crisis. Most of this money is landing in the hands of state and local governments to support public health initiatives such as housing, prevention, and access to treatment. But the lack of direct compensation for people affected by the overdose crisis has left many survivors feeling sidelined. (Pattani, 5/30)

In legislative news —

The CT Mirror: CT Aims To Preempt Federal Changes To Public Health Policy With Bill

The House on Thursday gave final passage to a bill focused on preempting potential federal changes to public health and reproductive care policy. The legislation includes sections that would codify into state law current federal guidance for fluoride in drinking water and create accounts to be tapped in the case of federal cuts to public health funding. (Golvala, 5/29)

Becker's Hospital Review: Iowa Rural Healthcare Access, Workplace Safety Bills Signed Into Law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed two healthcare bills into law May 28 at Guthrie County Hospital, a critical access hospital in Guthrie Center, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported May 28. Here are four things to know: 1. House File 972 instructs Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Services to request CMS approval to establish a hub-and-spoke partnership funding model designed to improve healthcare in rural areas and support collaboration among regional providers. (Kuchno, 5/29)

AP: Louisiana Bill That Gives Legal Protections To IVF Providers Heads To The Governor's Desk

A bill that protects in vitro fertilization providers from criminal charges and lawsuits has received bipartisan approval from Louisiana lawmakers and now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Jeff Landry for final signature. The measure approved Wednesday was formed to avoid the situation that occurred in Alabama last year when the state’s Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law. As a result of the ruling, some IVF services — a medical procedure that helps people facing infertility get pregnant — were paused until Alabama’s governor signed a law that protects them from prosecution “for the damage to or death of an embryo” during treatment. (Vertuno, 5/29)

WUSF: DeSantis Vetoes Medical Malpractice Measure

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday vetoed a bill aimed at clearing the way for some people to pursue medical malpractice lawsuits over the deaths of family members. DeSantis, who earlier had indicated he would veto the bill (HB 6017), said during an appearance at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers that the proposal could “open flood gates” for litigation. (5/29)

Health News Florida: DeSantis Signs Bill That Expands Services And Funding For Students With Autism

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bipartisan measure that would expand services and funding opportunities for Florida students with autism. It was among a handful of health-related bills signed by the governor this past week. (Mayer, 5/29)

Also —

CBS News: Sen. Michael Bennet Returns To Colorado, Listens To Patients Describe Medicaid Impact Amid Possible Cuts

Sen. Michael Bennet returned to Colorado this week and listened to patients describe the impact Medicaid has made on them and their families. The Democrat representing Colorado listened to their stories as the federal program faces potential funding cuts. Bennet appeared on the panel with Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne as part of a national conversation about how Medicaid coverage may change in the future. (McRae, 5/29)

