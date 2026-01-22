Withdrawal From WHO, Now In Effect, Weakens America’s Sway, Experts Warn

Today marks the United States' formal exit from the World Health Organization, of which it had been a member since 1948. Advocates for the disease-fighting alliance see a path to the U.S. agreeing to rejoin, perhaps if the Trump administration sees an American at the helm.

Stat: U.S. Makes Exit From The WHO Complete

The United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization became official Thursday, formalizing a fissure between the Trump administration and the Geneva-based global health agency that dates back to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Branswell, 1/22)

Politico: A U.S. Return To The World Health Organization Could Hinge On Whether Trump Approves Of Its Next Leader

After 77 years, the U.S. is no longer a member of the World Health Organization. Now, the race is on to convince President Donald Trump he should rejoin. The key to a potential return is who becomes the leader of the WHO next year and whether Trump likes them. Trump has accused the WHO of covering up for China during the pandemic and gouging the U.S. on dues. (Paun, 1/22)

On the immigration crisis —

The New York Times: Court Removes Restrictions On ICE’s Use Of Pepper Spray, For Now

A federal appeals court blocked an injunction on Wednesday that had imposed restrictions on how immigration agents interact with protesters in Minnesota. The order by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit was one sentence long and included no explanation. It granted the Trump administration’s request for an administrative stay of the district court’s preliminary injunction, which was issued on Friday. (Smith, 1/21)

AP: Autopsy Finds Cuban Immigrant In ICE Custody Died Of Homicide

A Cuban migrant held in solitary confinement at an immigration detention facility in Texas died after guards held him down and he stopped breathing, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday that ruled the death a homicide. Geraldo Lunas Campos died Jan. 3 following an altercation with guards. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the 55-year-old father of four was attempting suicide and the staff tried to save him. But a witness told The Associated Press last week that Lunas Campos was handcuffed as at least five guards held him down and one put an arm around his neck and squeezed until he was unconscious. (Biesecker and Foley, 1/22)

The Washington Post: ICE Detains Four Children From Minnesota School District, Including 5-Year-Old

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota have detained at least four children from the same school district this month, including a 5-year-old boy, school officials in a Minneapolis suburb said Wednesday. (Jeong, 1/22)

Minnesota Public Radio: Native Physician Highlights Negative Impact Of ICE Presence

During the surge of federal agents in Minneapolis this month, MPR News has received several reports of Native Americans that were approached — and in a few cases, detained — by immigration agents. Tribal leaders from Oglala Sioux have not been able to verify those claims. But the situation has created fear in the community. (Moini, Olson and Finn, 1/21)

More news about the Trump administration —

The Guardian: Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Asks Trump To Commute Prison Sentence

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked Donald Trump to commute her sentence after she was convicted of defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood-testing startup that was once valued at $9bn, a notice on the US Department of Justice website showed. The justice department’s office of the pardon attorney lists the status of her commutation request, which was made last year, as pending. (Dunbar and agencies, 1/21)

AP: NASA Astronauts Emphasize Importance Of Ultrasound Machine

The astronauts evacuated last week from the International Space Station say a portable ultrasound machine came in “super handy” during the medical crisis. During their first public appearance since returning to Earth, the four astronauts refused Wednesday to say which one of them needed medical attention and for what reason. It was NASA’s first medical evacuation in 65 years of human spaceflight. NASA’s Mike Fincke said the crew used the onboard ultrasound machine once the medical problem arose Jan. 7, the day before a planned spacewalk that was abruptly canceled. (Dunn, 1/22)

