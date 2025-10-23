WVa Medical Cannabis Program Has Raked In $34 Million But Has Spent $0
West Virginia officials say the money will remain unspent until federal law, which classifies cannabis as an illegal drug, changes. Other news from around the nation comes out of North Carolina, Maryland, and California. Also: the fight to influence paid family leave policy.
Mountain State Spotlight:
West Virginia Has Collected $34 Million From Its Medical Cannabis Program. It Hasn’t Spent A Penny
Since the state’s first dispensary opened in 2021, West Virginia’s medical cannabis program has collected roughly $34 million in taxes, licensing fees and interest. State law requires the money be used to create a medical cannabis research program, provide resources to residents with substance use disorder and fund law enforcement training. But almost four years later, the money sits unspent. (Blevins, 10/22)
North Carolina Health News:
NC Counties Rethink Overdose Response
When an overdose is reported in coastal Carteret County, 911 dispatchers send emergency responders racing to the scene carrying naloxone — the opioid reversal medication that can bring someone back from the brink of death. At the same time, the county’s six-member post-overdose response team — composed of a team manager and five peer support specialists — gets an alert. Their aim is to respond in real time, 365 days a year, offering immediate and continued support after the overdose. They’re able to meet people where they are, physically and emotionally. (Crumpler, 10/23)
The Baltimore Sun:
Drug Takeback Day Promotes Safe Prescription Disposal
It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinet. This Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day offers a chance to safely dispose of old prescription medications — without the risk of abuse or environmental contamination. (Hille, 10/22)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Tiburon Tobacco Ban Would Outlaw All Nicotine Sales
The Marin County town of Tiburon is poised to become the first jurisdiction in Northern California — and just the third statewide — to ban the sale of all tobacco and nicotine products. In an effort to address youth nicotine addiction, the Tiburon town council last week passed an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of tobacco and nicotine products, including vapes or e-cigarettes, traditional cigarettes and oral nicotine pouches such as Zyn. The only exception to the ban would be FDA-approved smoking cessation products. (Ho, 10/22)
The Baltimore Sun:
Mystery Dust ‘No Public Health Threat,’ But MD Residents Skeptical
Stoney Beach resident Jessica Allen took her car through a Royal Farms car wash three times last week in an attempt to rid it of a mysterious dust that has recently plagued cars and homes in northern Anne Arundel County. “It’s almost like somebody threw ash on the car and then sprayed a sealant,” Allen said of the odorless, sticky, grayish, speckled dust that she has noticed covering her car and the front windows of her house. (Trovato, 10/22)
Also —
The 19th:
Can Hollywood Do For Paid Leave What Congress Hasn’t?
Vicki Shabo had spent more than a decade advocating for a federal paid parental leave in the only rich country that doesn’t have it. Then in 2021, just when it seemed like it might happen, lawmakers ejected paid leave from a spending bill and sent it tumbling back down the list of priorities. (Carrazana, 10/22)