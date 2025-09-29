Wyoming Maternity Desert Grows As Another County Stops L&D Services
When Banner Platte County Hospital pauses inpatient labor and delivery services in October, nine Wyoming counties won't have obstetric care. Other news from around the nation is about an abortion bill in Ohio, Lilly's fifth ‘gateway’ lab in California, and more.
Wyoming Public Radio:
Wyoming Maternal Health Care Shrinks As Platte County Pauses Labor And Delivery Services
Another county will become a maternal health care desert in the state on Oct. 15. Banner Platte County Hospital announced this week that it will be pausing inpatient labor and delivery services this fall. That includes newborn patient care, postpartum care and outpatient prenatal care. (Kudelska, 9/26)
Today in Ohio:
Ohio GOP Lawmakers Defy Voters With New Abortion Bill Despite Constitutional Amendment
The latest legislative maneuver, House Bill 347—ironically titled “SHE Wins” (Share Health and Empower with Informed Notices)—would require a 24-hour waiting period before abortions and mandate that doctors provide detailed information about the procedure, risks, and alternatives like adoption. (9/28)
More health news from across the U.S. —
The San Diego Union-Tribune:
Lilly Opens Fifth ‘Gateway’ Lab On Torrey Pines Mesa
Capable of housing up to 15 up-and-coming biotechnology companies simultaneously, Lilly's fifth ‘gateway’ lab on Torrey Pines Mesa follows similar hubs in San Francisco, Boston and Beijing. (Sisson, 9/26)
AP:
States Struggle With AI Therapy App Rules Amid Mental Health Needs
In the absence of stronger federal regulation, some states have begun regulating apps that offer AI “therapy” as more people turn to artificial intelligence for mental health advice. But the laws, all passed this year, don’t fully address the fast-changing landscape of AI software development. And app developers, policymakers and mental health advocates say the resulting patchwork of state laws isn’t enough to protect users or hold the creators of harmful technology accountable. (Shastri, 9/29)
KFF Health News:
States Target Ultraprocessed Foods In Bipartisan Push
California Republican James Gallagher, the GOP’s former Assembly leader, has often accused the state’s progressive lawmakers of heavy-handed government intrusion, but this year he added his name to a legislative push for healthier school meals. His party followed suit, with all but one Republican voting to send a bill to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom that would put into law a first-in-the nation legal definition of ultraprocessed foods, followed by a public school ban on those deemed most concerning. (Boyd-Barrett, 9/29)