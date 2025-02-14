Administration News

RFK Jr. Is Sworn In To Lead HHS Amid A Backdrop Of Budget, Staff Cuts

Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was also tapped to lead President Donald Trump's “Make America Healthy Again Commission.” Kennedy plans to focus on the “diseases of isolation” driving chronic diseases, suicide, and depression but may face challenges from cuts and constraints that DOGE has imposed on the agency.

USA Today: 'God Sent Me President Trump': RFK Jr. Sworn In As Secretary Of Health And Human Services

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was officially sworn in as leader of the nation's leading public health department, in a ceremony at the White House Thursday. The newly minted Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy has long been a vocal advocate for tackling rising rates of chronic illness in the country. "For 20 years," he said Thursday, "I'm up every morning on my knees and praying that God would put me in a position where I can end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country." "God sent me President Trump." (Kuchar, 2/13)

Bloomberg: Trump Announces RFK Jr.-Led 'MAHA' Panel On Children’s Health

President Donald Trump announced he is moving to establish a “Make America Healthy Again Commission” chaired by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. that will seek to address what the Cabinet member has cast as an epidemic of chronic disease among the nation’s children. “This groundbreaking commission will be charged with investigating what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic illness, reporting its findings, and delivering an action plan to the American people,” Trump said Thursday at the Oval Office. (Woodhouse and Gardner, 2/13)

What's next for HHS —

NBC News: DOGE And Trump May Pose Biggest Hurdles For RFK Jr. At HHS

Now that he’s got the job, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may struggle to navigate his new position as secretary of Health and Human Services as the agency contends with potential job cuts and the administration works to pursue President Donald Trump’s agendas, experts say. The high-profile anti-vaccine activist, known for spreading misinformation, was confirmed by the Senate in a 52-48 vote on Thursday. (Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was the only Republican to break with his party and vote no.) His selection in November sparked outrage within the scientific community, with many fearing his appointment could undermine decades of public health — particularly vaccination efforts — in the United States. (Lovelace Jr., 2/13)

Time: RFK Jr. Outlines Priorities On Food, Vaccines, And Personnel

In an interview just hours after his confirmation as Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined his priorities in response to specific prompts by Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “It’s MAHA time” read a chyron as Kennedy joined the program, later changing to “MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN!”—a variation on Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan. Kennedy asserted that the U.S. is “the sickest country in the world,” a talking point he has repeated many times in reference to its low ranking on various metrics among developed nations. He said that Americans face not only a health crisis but also a “spiritual crisis.” (De Guzman, 2/14)

Reuters: Trump Wants A Study Of Abortion Pills' Safety, RFK Jr Tells Fox News

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked for a study on the safety of abortion pills and he has not made a decision on whether to tighten restrictions on the pills, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Fox News in an interview on Thursday. (2/13)

Nature: Vaccine Sceptic RFK Jr Is Now A Powerful Force In US Science: What Will He Do?

Scientists are bracing for major changes in the direction of US biomedical research as Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who has promoted vaccine misinformation and public-health conspiracies, gains control over a vast swathe of science policy. “The future of America as a superpower in research appears grim,” says Theodora Hatziioannou, a virologist at the Rockefeller University in New York City, who creates new models for studying HIV ― which Kennedy has falsely suggested is not the cause of AIDS. “Even on issues he claims he supports, he does not follow scientific evidence. Picking a person like this to lead is like having the wolf guard the sheep.” (Heidt and Ledford, 2/13)

Reaction to RFK Jr.'s confirmation —

Time: ‘Terrifying’: Public Health Experts React to Senate’s Confirmation of RFK Jr. to Lead HHS

“I think it’s a sad day for America’s children. I think it’s a sad day for public health when someone who is a science denialist, conspiracy theorist, and virulent anti-vaccine activist is [leading] the biggest public health agency in the United States,” says Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who has served on vaccine advisory committees for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “I think every Senator who voted for his confirmation should be ashamed of themselves for their unwillingness to stand up for the health of the American public.” (Lee, 2/13)

NBC News: Kennedy's Confirmation Will Breed More Harm Than Good, Public Health Experts Say

Many public health experts said their fears were realized Thursday when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as health and human services secretary. ... At Senate hearings last month, Kennedy said his priority as HHS Secretary would be to reverse rising rates of chronic diseases in the U.S., such as diabetes, cancer, asthma and obesity. Public health experts said they agreed with that goal broadly, but felt that having Kennedy at the helm of the country’s largest and most powerful health agency would do more harm than good. (Bendix and Zadrozny, 2/13)

McKnights Long-Term Care News: Provider Groups Push Newly Confirmed HHS Leader RFK Jr. To Protect Medicare, Promote Workforce Solutions

Provider organizations rushed to embrace Kennedy’s confirmation and his mission to “Make America Healthy Again” — and to subtley slip in points of self-interest — after the votes were counted. “We want to thank Secretary Kennedy for his commitment to protecting Medicare and Medicaid — programs that the majority of our residents rely on to cover their daily care. Proper federal resources and policies can help us strengthen the care being delivered and support those who deliver it,” said Clif Porter, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living. (Marselas, 2/13)

How RFK Jr. did it —