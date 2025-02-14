Colorado Gun-Control Bill Would Curb AR-15s, More In Effort To ‘Save Lives’
The bill — which would ban the manufacture and sale of semiautomatic rifles, shotguns, and pistols — hit a snag overnight, with state senators adding a major concession for people who complete a training course, The Colorado Sun reported. The lead sponsor of the bill, Democratic state Sen. Tom Sullivan, lost his son, Alex, in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting.
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Senate Gives Preliminary OK To Semiautomatic Gun Ban After Adding Big Carveout
The Colorado Senate gave preliminary approval early Friday to a bill that would ban the manufacture and sale of semiautomatic rifles, shotguns and pistols, but the chamber added a major carveout for people who complete a training course to be regulated by and offered through the state. (Paul, 2/14)
In other health and wellness news —
NBC News:
'I'm Not Normal Anymore': Hair Stylist Sues Companies Over Link Between Hair Dye And Cancer
Though it was 40 years ago, Hector Corvera still remembers the uneasiness he felt when he cut someone’s hair for the very first time. “Your first day out of beauty college, you’re nervous and you don’t want to mess up,” he said. ... Corvera wanted to find a different kind of profession. Hairdressing appealed to him because it would be less physical and bore the promise of cooler temperatures — he would never be out of work because people’s hair always grows, he thought. He now believes the choice upended his life. Corvera was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2023. (Snow, Salam and Brooks, 2/13)
AP:
Igloo Recalls Over A Million Coolers After Fingertip Amputation Injuries
Igloo is recalling more than 1 million of its coolers sold across the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a handful of fingertip injuries, including some amputations. The now-recalled “Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers” have a tow handle can pinch users’ fingertips against the product — posing potential amputation and other crushing risks, according to a Thursday recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. (2/13)
CBS News:
FDA Warns Users Of Popular Weight-Loss Drugs To Watch For Counterfeits
Weight loss is a common New Year's resolution and studies show more people are turning to weight loss drugs, like Ozempic and Wegovy. Both are GLP-1 drugs, which stands for glucagon-like peptide-1, a natural hormone that helps regulate blood sugar, slow down digestion and reduce appetite. But as GLP-1 drugs spike in popularity, the FDA says hazardous counterfeits are also on the rise and pose serious health risks. (Rozner, 2/14)
KFF Health News:
A Dose Of Love: The Winning Health Policy Valentines
Nothing sweeps us off our feet like a health policy valentine. Readers showed their love this season, writing poetic lines about surprise medical bills, bird flu, the cost of health care, and more. Here are some of our favorites, starting with the grand prize winner, whose entry was turned into a cartoon by staff illustrator Oona Zenda. (2/14)