Health Care Costs

Roche Weighs Direct-To-Patient Sales In Effort To Lower Its US Drug Prices

The move would bring down costs for consumers on several medicines by cutting out middlemen like PBMs and their associated costs. More stories look at surprise fees for patients, a plan to reduce animal testing, and more.

Bloomberg: Roche May Sell Drugs Directly In US To Bypass Middlemen

Roche Holding AG is weighing direct-to-patient drug sales in the US, bypassing the middleman for its pricey medicines for multiple sclerosis, eye disease and cancer. The Swiss drugmaker has discussed direct-to-patient sales with the US government, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schinecker said on Thursday as the company reported earnings. The move would bring down costs “quite quickly,” he said. (Kresge, 7/24)

More on the high cost of health care —

KFF Health News: Trump Voters Wanted Relief From Medical Bills. For Millions, The Bills Are About To Get Bigger

President Donald Trump rode to reelection last fall on voter concerns about prices. But as his administration pares back federal rules and programs designed to protect patients from the high cost of health care, Trump risks pushing more Americans into debt, further straining family budgets already stressed by medical bills. Millions of people are expected to lose health insurance in the coming years as a result of the tax cut legislation Trump signed this month, leaving them with fewer protections from large bills if they get sick or suffer an accident. (Levey, 7/25)

NBC News: After Cleveland Clinic Expanded To Florida, Patients Say Surprise Fees Followed

When the Cleveland Clinic started acquiring hospitals and medical offices in this palm tree-lined region six years ago, many Floridians were excited. The Ohio nonprofit, ranked among the top hospitals in the world, pledged to bring expert care and an infusion of cash to the state’s Treasure Coast, an area north of Boca Raton brimming with 55-and-up gated communities. But in the years after the Cleveland Clinic’s blue and green signs popped up outside dozens of medical offices, patients began receiving unexpected bills. (Chuck and Amorebieta, 7/24)

NBC News: Did Your Doctor's Office Charge You A 'Facility Fee'? Here's What To Know.

In Minnesota, a family received an unexpected charge of over $400 after they took their daughter to the doctor for stomach pain. In Ohio, a man was billed $645 extra for an ear, nose and throat specialist. In New Hampshire, a resident was charged an additional $1,000 fee for an appointment with a urologist. Across the country, patients are expressing frustration about “facility fees” — charges that a wide range of hospital systems add to bills for appointments at facilities they own, including doctors’ offices offering routine care. (Chuck and Amorebieta, 7/24)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: NIH, FDA Plan To Reduce Animal Testing Draws Mixed Reactions Among Scientists

As the Trump administration looks to reshape biomedicine, it is taking aim at one of the most universal ways scientists study disease and determine whether drugs are safe and may work in people: animal research. (Russo and Wosen, 7/25)

Bloomberg: Nestle Weighs Sale Of Vitamin Brands After Volumes Decline

Nestle SA’s new Chief Executive Officer Laurent Freixe is accelerating plans to revive growth at the world’s largest food company, kicking off a strategic review of struggling vitamin brands after a drop in sales volumes. (Wind, 7/24)

ABC News: 1st Pill For Obstructive Sleep Apnea Could Be Around The Corner

The first oral pill for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) could be around the corner after pharmaceutical company Apnimed Inc. reported positive results from its stage III clinical trial. Currently, many people diagnosed with OSA patients require a machine that covers their nose or both the nose and mouth during sleep and delivers air through a mask to help keep their airways open. (Kekatos, 7/24)

Fox News: Potential Alzheimer's Treatment Discovered In Two Common Cancer Drugs

Two cancer drugs could potentially slow or even reverse the effects of Alzheimer’s disease, a new study suggests. Researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) explored how the common dementia changes gene expression (which genes are turned on or off) in certain brain cells, according to a press release from the university. (Rudy, 7/24)

Newsweek: Treatments From Llama Brains Can Help People With Schizophrenia

Antibodies from llamas could be used to create a new generation of schizophrenia treatments that can effectively target the brain, rather than just reducing symptoms. This is the promise of a study led by scientists at the Institute of Functional Genomics in Montpellier, France, who have designed a new "nanobody", made from llama antibody fragments, that can activate a receptor involved in regulating neural activity. (Millington, 7/24)