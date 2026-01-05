Health Law

GOP To Face Expired ACA Subsidies Fallout On Return To Capitol Hill

Republican lawmakers are still split over whether to extend the subsidies as the Senate returns from the holiday break, while some Democrats are calling for another shutdown if no compromise can be settled on the Affordable Care Act issue. More news looks at issues central to the congressional midterm elections.

The Hill: GOP Faces Health Care Bind With Subsidies Expired

GOP lawmakers returning to Capitol Hill are facing a health care bind, with Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies having expired on Dec. 31, 2025, and no clear path forward for extending them. The GOP remains split over whether to extend the subsidies at all. But in December, four Republican centrists, frustrated with party leadership, joined Democrats in backing a discharge petition on legislation to extend the subsidies for three years. (Kochi, 1/5)

The Hill: Health Care, Funding And More: 5 Things To Watch When The Senate Returns

The Senate is staring down multiple flash points in the coming months as lawmakers head into a year colored by electoral politics but with plenty of policy fights on the horizon. Lawmakers wrapped up a grueling year by completing some of their pre-holiday agenda, including passing the annual National Defense Authorization Act and confirming scores of nominees. But they punted several key issues into January, including government funding bills to avert a shutdown and a potential deal to extend expiring enhanced ObamaCare subsidies. (Weaver, 1/4)

CNN: The ACA’s Enhanced Subsidies Have Expired. Here’s What You Need To Know

The leaders of state-based exchanges told CNN that they will be able to update their systems if Congress acts in January, though it may take time. A straightforward extension of the enhanced subsidies would be the quickest to implement. But if lawmakers make changes — such as setting an income limit or requiring minimum premium payments — it could take more time. (Luhby, 1/1)

The New York Times: With Obamacare’s Higher Premiums Come Difficult Decisions

Renee Rubin Ross is facing the stark reality of having to pay much more for her health insurance this year, now that Congress has ended 2025 without extending the enhanced federal tax credits that brought down the cost of her coverage under the Affordable Care Act. “I don’t even know how to get my mind around it. It’s the opposite of affordable,” said Dr. Ross, who relies on Obamacare to cover her family of four in California. Staying on the same plan for 2026 will cost about $4,000 a month, $2,700 more than the roughly $1,300 per month she had been paying. (Abelson, 1/2)

Axios: OpenAI's ChatGPT Helps Users Navigate Health Care And Health Insurance

More than 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT daily for health information, according to a report OpenAI has shared exclusively with Axios. Patients see ChatGPT as an "ally" in navigating their health care, according to analysis of anonymized interactions with ChatGPT and a survey of ChatGPT users by the AI-powered tool Knit. (Morrone, 1/5)

Politico: ‘Mighty Mad’: Democrats Prepare To Harness Public Anger Over Expired Obamacare Subsidies

Obamacare subsidies used by more than 20 million expired Thursday. Now Democrats are ready to make them a centerpiece of their midterm campaigns. The lapse of enhanced premium tax credits, first passed as a pandemic-era relief measure under President Joe Biden in 2021, will immediately hit the pocketbooks of voters — some of whom will see their monthly insurance premiums rise by hundreds of dollars. (Wu, 1/2)

The Guardian: Abortion May No Longer Be A Top Priority For Democratic Voters Ahead Of 2026 Midterms, Polls Show

Up to seven states will vote on abortion rights this year. But recent polling indicates that Democrats may not be able to count on the issue in their efforts to drive votes in the 2026 midterms, after making abortion rights the centerpiece of their pitch to voters in the elections that followed the fall of Roe v Wade. In 2024, 55% of Democrats said abortion was important to their vote, according to polling from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). But in October of this year, just 36% of Democrats said the same. (Sherman, 1/1)

