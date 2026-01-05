Viewpoints: Americans Are Being Priced Out Of Health Care. Trump’s Cuts Will Make It So Much Worse.
The New York Times:
A.C.A. Subsidies Have Expired. How Are You Affording Health Care?
Health care economists worry that the higher costs will cause healthier people to drop their insurance plans altogether, leading to an insurance risk pool that is sicker, on average, and raising costs even further. (Alex Ellerbeck, 1/2)
The New York Times:
Trump's Cuts Are About To Make Health Care Even Worse
With Trump’s health care cuts, I traveled to Ohio, Mississippi and Alabama — and encountered devastated families bracing for even more difficult challenges. (Nicholas Kristof, 1/3)
The Washington Post:
I'm A Doctor. I Shouldn't Receive Better Health Care Than Patients.
Transparency in prices for medical treatment should be offered to everyone. (Monique Yohanan, 1/2)
Stat:
Make Public Health Data More Accessible To Communities
When Americans make decisions — like whether to pack an umbrella or prepare for a hurricane — they rely on clear, timely, and actionable data from their local weather forecast. Public health data should be just as available and intuitive. (Deborah L. Birx, 1/5)
The New York Times:
Science Keeps Changing. So Why Should We Trust It?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of health and human services, made a version of this argument in August when defending his decision to halt hundreds of millions of dollars in mRNA vaccine development despite the objections of vaccine scientists. (Elay Shech, 1/5)