- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Cosmetic Surgeries Led To Disfiguring Injuries, Patients Allege
- California Looked to Them To Close Health Disparities, Then It Backpedaled
- Journalists Drill Down How Federal Cuts Will Affect Medicaid, Cancer Research, and Uninsured Rates
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Cosmetic Surgeries Led To Disfiguring Injuries, Patients Allege
A joint investigation by KFF Health News and NBC News found that cosmetic surgery chains have been the target of scores of medical malpractice and negligence lawsuits, including 12 wrongful death cases. (Fred Schulte, 7/28)
California Looked to Them To Close Health Disparities, Then It Backpedaled
A statewide initiative to formalize the role of community health workers and expand their ranks was meant to improve the health of underserved communities, particularly Hispanic populations, who often experience higher rates of chronic illnesses. But years in, California has abandoned a certification program and rescinded public support. (Vanessa G. Sánchez, 7/28)
Journalists Drill Down How Federal Cuts Will Affect Medicaid, Cancer Research, and Uninsured Rates
KFF Health News journalists made the rounds on national or local media recently to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (7/26)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
A MEDICAID ALTERNATIVE
Is Medicaid done?
Perhaps we need to invent
a brand-new system.
- Desiree Buckman
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
We’d like to speak with personnel from the Department of Health and Human Services or its component agencies about what’s happening within the federal health bureaucracy. Please message us on Signal at (415) 519-8778 or get in touch here.
Summaries Of The News:
RFK Jr.'s Plan To Remove Preventive Health Panelists Rebuked By AMA
The Health and Human Services chief reportedly considers all seasoned volunteers on the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force too "woke." The panel issues recommendations for preventive services that insurers must cover at no cost to patients. The American Medical Association contends the nonpartisan panel's work must continue uninterrupted.
The Wall Street Journal:
RFK Jr. To Oust Advisory Panel On Cancer Screenings, HIV Prevention Drugs
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to remove all the members of an advisory panel that determines what cancer screenings and other preventive health measures insurers must cover, people familiar with the matter said. Kennedy plans to dismiss all 16 panel members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force because he views them as too “woke,” the people said. The task force has advised the federal government on preventive health matters since 1984. The Affordable Care Act in 2010 gave it the power to determine which screenings, counseling and preventive medications most insurers are required to cover at no cost to patients. The group, made up of volunteers with medical expertise who are vetted for conflicts of interest, combs through scientific evidence to determine which interventions are proven to work. (Whyte, 7/25)
The Guardian:
Top Medical Body Concerned Over RFK Jr’s Reported Plans To Cut Preventive Health Panel
A top US medical body has expressed “deep concern” to Robert F Kennedy Jr over news reports that the health secretary plans to overhaul a panel that determines which preventive health measures including cancer screenings should be covered by insurance companies. The letter from the the American Medical Association comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Kennedy plans to overhaul the 40-year old US Preventive Services Task Force because he regards them as too “woke”, according to sources familiar with the matter. (Yang, 7/27)
On federal funding cuts —
Stat:
NIH Cuts Will Wind Up Costing More Than They Saved, Study Suggests
Initial analyses of the Trump administration’s proposed National Institutes of Health budget cuts have overlooked key aspects of their long-term economic and health impact, according to a newly released paper, which suggests the effects will be sprawling and ultimately cost the country more than is being saved through the cuts. (Oza, 7/28)
The Hill:
Sen. Katie Britt, GOP Senators Urge White House To Release Delayed NIH Funding
Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) and 13 other Senate Republicans are urging the Trump administration to release National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding that has been held up for months. The GOP senators warned in a letter to White House budget chief Russell Vought that the “slow disbursement of funds” that Congress appropriated in March “risks undermining critical research and the thousands of American jobs it supports.” (Bolton, 7/25)
CIDRAP:
Group Criticizes NIH Over Suspended Funding For TB Research
A group that advocates for better treatment and prevention for tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and hepatitis C yesterday is calling for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to restore funding for scores of TB research projects. (Dall, 7/25)
AP:
Grant Cuts Reveal A Crisis For Patients With Experimental Brain Implants
Carol Seeger finally escaped her debilitating depression with an experimental treatment that placed electrodes in her brain and a pacemaker-like device in her chest. But when its batteries stopped working, insurance wouldn’t pay to fix the problem and she sank back into a dangerous darkness. She worried for her life, asking herself: “Why am I putting myself through this?” (Ungar, 7/27)
Also —
Politico:
Women’s Health Care Lacks Funding, Research, FDA Chief Says
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary argued women’s health care has not received proper funding and research, attributing the lack of attention to the industry’s male-dominated culture. “It does feel like the system just doesn’t think specifically about the very particular needs of women’s bodies and doesn’t do enough research into this,” Makary told POLITICO White House Bureau Chief Dasha Burns on an episode of “The Conversation” podcast, which was taped on Wednesday. (Long, 7/27)
Medicaid Cuts And Work Rules Will Be Catastrophic, Hospital Group CEO Says
Dr. Bruce Siegel, CEO and president of America’s Essential Hospitals, says the cuts will upend safety-net hospitals. Also: Medicaid cuts will hurt family caregivers; Medicare savings programs are now under threat; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
AEH's Bruce Siegel: Medicaid Work Requirements Will Create Chaos
Dr. Bruce Siegel plans to spend the remainder of his time as president and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals defending providers from the new tax law. Siegel, who will retire at the end of the year, said the estimated $960 billion in Medicaid cuts will upend safety-net hospitals, but he believes Congress could ultimately unwind some of those cuts and other policies to protect providers. He has led the association, which represents more than 300 safety-net hospitals, for 15 years. (Kacik, 7/25)
The Hill:
Trump's Medicaid Cuts Pose Threat To Caregivers, Experts Say
Medicaid cuts under President Trump’s sweeping tax and spending package will harm family caregivers, experts warn, by reducing access to health care for themselves and the people they care for, which could then lead to more caregiving responsibilities. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the package will reduce Medicaid spending by roughly $911 billion over the next 10 years and increase the number of uninsured Americans by up to 10 million. (O’Connell-Domenech, 7/27)
Stat:
Trump Tax Law Threatens Medicare Savings Programs For Poor Seniors
Millions of older Americans living in poverty are entitled to free or heavily subsidized Medicare coverage. But the new Republican tax law will keep that benefit out of reach for many by reintroducing confusing and onerous paperwork requirements. (Herman, 7/28)
The Guardian:
Democrats Use New Tactic To Highlight Trump’s Gutting Of Medicaid: Billboards In The Rural US
The road to four struggling rural hospitals now hosts a political message: “If this hospital closes, blame Trump.” In a series of black-and-yellow billboards erected near the facilities, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) seeks to tell voters in deep red states “who is responsible for gutting rural healthcare.” (Glenza, 7/27)
Roll Call:
Planned Parenthood Clinics Reel From Republicans’ Budget Law
Several Planned Parenthood clinics are already closing after Republicans’ massive tax law immediately cut off Medicaid funds to the organization for one year. Facilities in at least three states announced closures amid a challenging legislative and legal environment that came to a head after Congress banned organizations from receiving Medicaid dollars for other services if they also provide abortions. (Hellmann and Raman, 7/25)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Drill Down How Federal Cuts Will Affect Medicaid, Cancer Research, And Uninsured Rates
KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the impact of Medicaid cuts on WAMU’s “1A” on July 23. ... KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed cuts at the National Cancer Institute and the ensuing chaos on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on July 19. (7/26)
Pediatrics Academy Stands Firm In Opposing Nonmedical Vax Exemptions
The American Academy of Pediatrics maintains that schools and day cares must require proof of vaccinations for children to attend. Just five states have laws that accept only medical exemptions. Meanwhile, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. repeats false vaccine claims at a meeting with governors.
MedPage Today:
End Non-Medical Vaccine Exemptions, AAP Says
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on Monday reaffirmed its support for ending nonmedical vaccine exemptions for daycare and school attendance in the U.S. In an updated policy statement in Pediatrics, AAP reiterated its support for laws and regulatory measures that require certification of immunization for attending child care and school, along with support for medical exemptions for specific vaccines, as determined for individual children, according to authors led by Jesse Hackell, MD, of New York Medical College in Valhalla and chair of AAP's Committee on Pediatric Workforce. (Henderson, 7/28)
Colorado Newsline:
RFK Jr. Repeats False Vaccine Claims In Meeting With Governors In Colorado Springs
Governors from across the country played host to a variety of health conspiracy theories in Colorado Springs on Saturday, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expounded on his “Make America Healthy Again” initiative in a fireside chat. With Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee moderating, Kennedy repeated a litany of false and misleading claims, including assertions that aluminum in vaccines causes food allergies and that diabetes can be cured through diet, to about a dozen governors gathered together for their National Governors Association summer meeting. (Fraieli, 7/26)
On the covid vaccine —
The Washington Times:
Stanford-Led Study Finds COVID Vaccines Saved Far Fewer Lives Than Previously Reported
A Stanford University-led study estimates that COVID-19 vaccinations saved 2.5 million lives from 2020 to 2024, about 17 million fewer than earlier reports suggested, primarily among older adults. That’s the equivalent of one death averted for every 5,400 vaccine doses administered worldwide during the period, according to the findings published Friday in JAMA Health Forum. Official estimates say 7 million people died from the virus worldwide in those years. (Salai, 7/25)
Los Angeles Times:
COVID Rising In California. How Bad Will This Summer Be?
COVID-19 is once again on the rise in California. It remains to be seen whether this latest uptick foreshadows the sort of misery seen last year — when the state was walloped by its worst summertime surge since 2022 — or proves fleeting. But officials and experts say it’s nevertheless a reminder of the seasonal potency of the still-circulating virus. “We are definitely are seeing an uptick in the summer,” Dr. Erica Pan, director of the California Department of Public Health and the state health officer, said during a recent webinar. (Lin II, 7/28)
On vaccine innovations —
ScienceAlert:
New Kind Of Dental Floss Could Replace Vaccine Needles, Study Finds
A fear of needles is a common reason for avoiding vaccines, even among many adults. Now researchers have come up with a rather clever alternative: dental floss. Led by a team from Texas Tech University, the researchers first identified an often overlooked surface in the mouth as an entry point for vaccines: the junctional epithelium (JE), which sits where the gums meet the teeth. (Nield, 7/28)
The New York Times:
William J. Rutter, Biotech Pioneer Of Gene-Based Medicine, Dies At 97
William J. Rutter, a scientist who helped create the modern biotechnology industry as a founder of a company that turned breakthroughs from academic labs into commercial medicines, including the first genetically engineered vaccine and a therapy for multiple sclerosis, died on July 11 at his home in San Francisco. He was 97. His daughter, Cindy Rutter, said the cause was complications of urothelial carcinoma, a cancer of the urinary system. (Gabriel, 7/27)
Tennessee School District Won't Accept Doctor's Notes For Absences
Lawrence County Director of Schools Michael Adkins stated that the change in policy is due to chronic absenteeism, and that a doctor's note will no longer suffice. Other states making news: Oklahoma, Kansas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Oregon, Maryland, and California.
The Tennessean:
Doctor's Note Will No Longer Excuse Absences At Tennessee School District
One Middle Tennessee school district will no longer accept doctor's notes to excuse student absences. Lawrence County School System officials announced the new attendance policy during a June 26 board meeting, where Director of Schools Michael Adkins cited high rates of "chronic" absenteeism among students. "You can bring all the doctor's notes you want, but it's still unexcused," Adkins continued. (Leyva, 7/28)
NPR:
Oklahoma Schools Were Getting More Counselors, Until Federal Cuts
Anna Olson is set to finish her master's degree in school counseling at the University of Oklahoma next spring. Once that happens, she'll be able to provide much-needed mental health services. She says she never would have considered becoming a counselor if it weren't for a federally funded program that covered all the costs of her education. (Wallis and Pfeifer, 7/28)
AP:
State Disability Rights Groups Face Big Cuts In Federal Funding
Nancy Jensen believes she’d still be living in an abusive group home if it wasn’t shut down in 2004 with the help of the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, which for decades has received federal money to look out for Americans with disabilities. But the flow of funding under the Trump administration is now in question, disability rights groups nationwide say, dampening their mood as Saturday marks the 35th anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act. (Hanna and Hunter, 7/26)
Chicago Tribune:
Hundreds March In Chicago Disability Pride Parade That Celebrates Diversity, Demands Accessibility
You wouldn’t guess that Matt Keeth has a severe visual impairment from the way he skateboarded up and down Chicago’s Disability Pride Parade in the Loop — if not for the red-and-white striped cane he rolls in front of him. Keeth, 31, a southern Idaho native, had always experienced a small degree of visual snow — like television static in the eyes — but three years ago, he woke up to the more extreme visual snow syndrome, a neurological condition in which visual snow is accompanied by other symptoms such as headaches, migraines and vertigo. (Weaver, 7/26)
CBS News:
Dozens Sickened After Eating THC-Contaminated Food At Wisconsin Pizzeria, CDC Says
Dozens of people were accidentally dosed with THC, the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis, after consuming food served by a pizzeria in Wisconsin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report shared Thursday. Famous Yeti's Pizza, a pizzeria in Stoughton, Wisconsin, is located in a building with a shared kitchen used by a state-licensed vendor who produced edible THC products, the CDC said. (Breen, 7/25)
The CT Mirror:
Thousands Of CT Residents Might Be Drinking Water From Lead Pipes
When Jarvis Parker was looking to buy a house in Waterbury in late 2019, he had several basic criteria. He wanted to avoid properties with leaking roofs and flooded basements. And he needed a place with enough space for himself, his daughter and his now 4-year-old grandson. The modest two-bedroom home that Parker eventually purchased in Waterbury’s East End checked all of those boxes. (Brown, Carlesso, Daou and Rasekh, 7/27)
AP:
Trump Administration Investigates Oregon's Transgender Athlete Policies
The Trump administration said Friday it’s investigating the Oregon Department of Education after receiving a complaint from a conservative non-profit group alleging the state was violating civil rights law by allowing transgender girls to compete on girls sports teams. It’s the latest escalation in the Republican administration’s effort to bar transgender athletes from women’s sports teams nationwide. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February to block trans girls from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. (Bellisle, 7/25)
The Baltimore Sun:
New Maryland Health Secretary Says State's Relationship With Trump’s HHS 'Challenged'
Dr. Meena Seshamani says she’s focused on behavioral health and other priorities as she passes her 100th day heading the state’s Department of Health, though she avoided direct answers to many of The Sun’s questions on major health topics during a wide-ranging interview Wednesday. (Conrad, 7/24)
KFF Health News:
California Looked To Them To Close Health Disparities, Then It Backpedaled
Fortina Hernández is called “the one who knows it all.” For more than two decades, the community health worker has supported hundreds of families throughout southeast Los Angeles by helping them sign up for food assistance, sharing information about affordable health coverage, and managing medications for their chronic illnesses. She’s guided by the expression “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” (Sánchez, 7/28)
Study Links Leaded Gas Pollution To Cognitive Decline 50 Years Later
Exposure to places with high atmospheric lead levels is tied to an approximately 20% increase in memory problems. More news is on liver disease, Alzheimer's, a salmonella outbreak, and more.
MedPage Today:
Memory Problems Today Tied To Leaded Gas Levels Half A Century Earlier
People who grew up in U.S. areas with high atmospheric lead levels were about 20% more likely to report memory problems 50 years later, a study of more than 600,000 older adults showed. Compared with people from areas with the lowest atmospheric lead levels, the odds of reported memory impairment were higher in people from areas with moderate levels, high levels, and extremely high levels, said Eric Brown, MD, MSc, of the University of Toronto, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). (George, 7/27)
Los Angeles Times:
More Liver Disease Among Heavy Drinkers -- Without More Drinking
Serious liver disease is becoming more common among Americans who drink heavily, according to a new study from Keck Medicine of USC. It’s not that more people are partying with alcohol. And it’s not that the drinkers are having more drinks. It’s that more of the people who drink regularly are becoming sick. (Ordner, 7/26)
CNN:
Worried About Alzheimer’s? Start Walking, According To A New 10-Year Study
If you needed another reason to get your daily steps in, science just handed you one. A new study shows that walking daily can reduce the risk of cognitive decline — especially among those with a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s disease. Almost 3,000 participants between the ages of 70 and 79 reported their daily walking habits over the course of 10 years, according to research that will be presented Tuesday at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. Those who reported maintaining or increasing their walking habits over the years showed greater improvements in processing speed and executive function. (Griesser, 7/28)
CIDRAP:
Report Describes Large Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Raw Milk
A new report by California health officials highlights the risks posed by consuming raw dairy products. The report, published yesterday in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, describes an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium linked to raw milk from a California dairy farm. The outbreak, which stretched from October 2023 to March 2024, sickened 171 people in California and four other states, including 120 children and adolescents. Children were the most likely to be hospitalized among all age-groups. (Dall, 7/25)
CIDRAP:
New Findings Support Ivermectin For Malaria Control
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin reduced the incidence of malaria by 26% in a cluster randomized trial conducted in Kenya, which has a high rate of the disease and of use of bed nets against mosquito bites, according to a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). "We are thrilled with these results," first author Carlos Chaccour, MD, PhD, said in a news release from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), which led the study. "Ivermectin has shown great promise in reducing malaria transmission and could complement existing control measures." (Wappes, 7/25)
Also —
Politico:
Researchers Quietly Planned A Test To Dim Sunlight. They Wanted To ‘Avoid Scaring’ The Public.
A team of researchers in California drew notoriety last year with an aborted experiment on a retired aircraft carrier that sought to test a machine for creating clouds. But behind the scenes, they were planning a much larger and potentially riskier study of salt water-spraying equipment that could eventually be used to dim the sun’s rays — a multimillion-dollar project aimed at producing clouds over a stretch of ocean larger than Puerto Rico. (Hiar, 7/27)
Scientists Find Alternative To Amniocentesis For Stem Cell Collection
Researchers have discovered a new way to successfully collect amniotic fluid and stem cells directly during vaginal deliveries. Plus, Rush University System for Health is offering an innovative blood test to patients in hopes of detecting cancer early.
The Washington Post:
Scientists Discover Less Invasive Way To Collect Babies’ Stem Cells
Researchers have come up with a less invasive way to collect amniotic stem cells — a development they say could reduce dangers for pregnant women and other pregnant individuals as well as fetuses and help researchers grow cells that can help children born with congenital conditions. Scientists use amniotic stem cells to treat congenital anomalies such as spina bifida and heart defects. (Blakemore, 7/26)
More pharma and tech developments —
Bloomberg:
FDA Investigates Death Of Boy Who Got Sarepta’s Gene Therapy
US regulators are investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy in Brazil who received Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Elevidys. The death occurred on June 7, according to a statement from the US Food and Drug Administration, which did not specify where the boy lived. On Thursday, Sarepta’s partner, Roche Holding AG, which markets the treatment outside the US, said that a patient in Brazil recently died after being treated with Elevidys for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Brazilian authorities said that the death was unlikely to be due to the drug. (Smith and Langreth, 7/25)
Chicago Tribune:
Rush Now Offers A Blood Test To Help Detect More Than 50 Types Of Cancer, As Other Health Systems Remain Wary
Jack Welter didn’t feel sick when he agreed to take a new blood test that looks for multiple types of cancer. But, approaching 60, he thought it couldn’t hurt. To his surprise, the test came back positive. Welter then underwent multiple rounds of follow-up tests, and ultimately, doctors found cancer in his throat. The now 61-year-old Elkhart, Indiana, resident endured radiation and chemotherapy in 2023 and is now cancer-free. (Schencker, 7/26)
Stat:
He Took An ALS Drug Before Getting Sick — And It May Have Worked
For over an hour, Jeff Vierstra lay still in Columbia University’s ALS clinic, as a doctor poked him ankle-to-throat with an electric needle. Sometimes, he wiggled it around in Vierstra’s skin. Sometimes, he asked Vierstra to flex a muscle. A computer tracked the results. Later, another doctor would read Vierstra’s future in the graphs it wrote, fate engraved in the curves of an electrical wave pattern. (Mast, 7/28)
The Wall Street Journal:
CVS Caremark Pushes Zepbound Patients To Wegovy: ‘I Just Wish They Would Trust My Doctor’
Katie Duffy had already lost 50 pounds on Zepbound when she learned some unsettling news: Her drug-benefit plan would no longer cover the medication because of new, more favorable pricing for another drug, Wegovy. The acupuncturist was devastated. She had tried various methods to lose weight over the years including diet and exercise until one finally stuck—Eli Lilly’s leading weight-loss drug Zepbound. The 50-year-old is now on Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, but worries because it is less effective. Studies have shown Wegovy helps people lose less weight, on average, than Zepbound. (Loftus, 7/27)
Axios:
Why GLP-1s Could Become The "Everything Drug"
The biggest buzz around GLP-1 drugs these days has nothing to do with weight loss. And that might lead to some problems for patients and insurers. Blockbuster treatments like Ozempic have been found to lower the risk of everything from Alzheimer's and addiction, to sleep apnea, seizures and bacterial infections. More potential uses keep surfacing. (Bettelheim and Goldman, 7/28)
AP:
If You Don't Have Diabetes, Do You Really Need A Continuous Glucose Monitor?
A quarter-size device that tracks the rise and fall of sugar in your blood is the latest source of hope — and hype — in the growing buzz around wearable health technology. Continuous glucose monitors, small patches that provide 24-hour insight into concentrations of sugar in the blood, could be a tool for Americans to “take control over their own health,” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently told federal lawmakers. “They can take responsibility,” Kennedy said. “They can begin to make good judgments about their diet, about their physical activity, about the way they live their lives.” (Aleccia, 7/26)
Mission Hospital Looks To NC Supreme Court In 3-Year Expansion Fight
In 2022, Florida-based nonprofit AdventHealth won out over HCA Healthcare-owned Mission Hospital in a battle for 67 acute-care hospital beds to serve western North Carolina, but the fight continues. Other health industry news is on unregulated care homes, ED wait times, and more.
Asheville Watchdog:
Mission Takes Its Nearly 3-Year Battle For 67 Hospital Beds To North Carolina Supreme Court
Just more than a month after judges made what some saw as the final decision in a case over new hospital beds for Buncombe County and the surrounding region, Mission Hospital signaled in the state’s highest court that it’s not giving up a nearly three-year fight over which health system gets to expand in western North Carolina. (Jones, 7/27)
North Carolina Health News:
Rural NC County Sees Rapid Rise In Unregulated Care Homes
In the winter of 2021, social workers in rural Wilson County were overwhelmed by a surge in reports of adults with disabilities being abused. In a typical month, the county’s Department of Social Services receives about 30 such complaints. But that February, the agency fielded 33 reports in just seven days. (Baxley, 7/28)
Modern Healthcare:
How Clasp Helps OhioHealth, Novant Staff With Student Loans
Hospitals are partnering with companies to offer student loan repayment in an effort to recruit and retain staff in a more competitive, cost-effective way. The concept of using loan repayment as a recruiting tool isn’t new, but it may grow in popularity with the passage of the new tax law, which includes lifetime caps on federal student loan borrowing and fewer loan repayment plans. (DeSilva, 7/25)
MedPage Today:
Will 'Safe Staffing Committee' Laws Help Reduce ED Wait Times?
As hospitals continue to grapple with long wait times in emergency departments (EDs), some patient advocates have pushed for "safe staffing committees" to deal with the problem, but the idea has proven to be controversial. Maryland, which has the longest ED wait times in the country, is one state where the idea appears to be gaining momentum. (Frieden, 7/25)
KFF Health News:
Cosmetic Surgeries Led To Disfiguring Injuries, Patients Allege
A few days after a harrowing cosmetic surgery procedure, Erin Schaeffer said, she woke up with fluid leaking from an open wound in her stomach. Schaeffer went on to spend a week in a Florida hospital battling a severe infection after a type of tummy tuck and liposuction at the Jacksonville branch of Sono Bello, a national cosmetic surgery chain. (Schulte, 7/28)
Viewpoints: It's Now Up To States To Keep Residents Insured; California's Abortion Haven Status Is In Jeopardy
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
The Boston Globe:
Health Insurance Cuts: How States Can Help Millions
Over the past decade, the United States has made meaningful progress in expanding health coverage and improving care for millions of Americans. But that progress is now in jeopardy. The newly passed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” will have far-reaching consequences for the health insurance of millions of Americans. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that nearly 10 million Americans could lose their health insurance by 2034 as a result of the new legislation. In Massachusetts, officials estimate 300,000 people are at risk of losing their health coverage. (Ashish K. Jha, 7/28)
San Francisco Chronicle:
No, California Is Not Guaranteed To Remain An Abortion Haven
The sudden closure of five Planned Parenthood clinics in Northern California last week reveals a sad, stark truth: California is not the national “haven” for abortion rights that it has aspired to be since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. No state could be under Republican rule in Washington, or while federal law trumps state law, the Supreme Court majority opposes abortion rights and clinics are reliant on federal money to survive. (Joe Garofoli, 7/27)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Sarepta Mugging And Drug Innovation
The Food and Drug Administration this month asked Sarepta Therapeutics to suspend shipments of its gene therapy Elevidys. The drug treats Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and few ailments are more wrenching: Young boys lose muscle function as the disease progresses and eventually need wheelchairs, often before they’re teenagers. Some die in their 20s. The stakes here for drug development are enormous if Mr. Trump’s regulators crush a drug that has already won FDA approval. Several early gene therapies aren’t home runs, but drug development is iterative and builds on trial and error. Forget about better drug iterations if the agency kills a company for an emerging safety warning in some patients. (7/27)
Stat:
How New York’s Covid Vaccine Rollout Failed Older Residents
As Covid-19 has receded from everyday life, New Yorkers — and Americans more generally — haven’t shown much interest in poring over their governments’ pandemic-era performance. In 2024, congressional Republicans released a deeply partisan Covid-19 report, focused on issues like the lab-leak origin theory. But there has been little neutral analysis of real-time policy decisions aimed at truly learning what worked, what didn’t, and what if. The U.K., by contrast, set up a Covid inquiry in June 2022 so that, as a nation, it is better prepared next time. (Nina Schwalbe, 7/28)
Stat:
Discovering What My Mind Is Like Without SSRIs
I’m crying more these days because I recently tapered off antidepressants after nearly 10 years. Escitalopram (the generic version of Lexapro) had long helped improve my mental health with minimal side effects — apart from stopping up my tear ducts. Now I’m in the process of discovering what my mind is like without the assistance of medication. (Sarah Todd, 7/28)