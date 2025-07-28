Medicaid Cuts And Work Rules Will Be Catastrophic, Hospital Group CEO Says
Dr. Bruce Siegel, CEO and president of America’s Essential Hospitals, says the cuts will upend safety-net hospitals. Also: Medicaid cuts will hurt family caregivers; Medicare savings programs are now under threat; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
AEH's Bruce Siegel: Medicaid Work Requirements Will Create Chaos
Dr. Bruce Siegel plans to spend the remainder of his time as president and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals defending providers from the new tax law. Siegel, who will retire at the end of the year, said the estimated $960 billion in Medicaid cuts will upend safety-net hospitals, but he believes Congress could ultimately unwind some of those cuts and other policies to protect providers. He has led the association, which represents more than 300 safety-net hospitals, for 15 years. (Kacik, 7/25)
The Hill:
Trump's Medicaid Cuts Pose Threat To Caregivers, Experts Say
Medicaid cuts under President Trump’s sweeping tax and spending package will harm family caregivers, experts warn, by reducing access to health care for themselves and the people they care for, which could then lead to more caregiving responsibilities. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the package will reduce Medicaid spending by roughly $911 billion over the next 10 years and increase the number of uninsured Americans by up to 10 million. (O’Connell-Domenech, 7/27)
Stat:
Trump Tax Law Threatens Medicare Savings Programs For Poor Seniors
Millions of older Americans living in poverty are entitled to free or heavily subsidized Medicare coverage. But the new Republican tax law will keep that benefit out of reach for many by reintroducing confusing and onerous paperwork requirements. (Herman, 7/28)
The Guardian:
Democrats Use New Tactic To Highlight Trump’s Gutting Of Medicaid: Billboards In The Rural US
The road to four struggling rural hospitals now hosts a political message: “If this hospital closes, blame Trump.” In a series of black-and-yellow billboards erected near the facilities, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) seeks to tell voters in deep red states “who is responsible for gutting rural healthcare.” (Glenza, 7/27)
Roll Call:
Planned Parenthood Clinics Reel From Republicans’ Budget Law
Several Planned Parenthood clinics are already closing after Republicans’ massive tax law immediately cut off Medicaid funds to the organization for one year. Facilities in at least three states announced closures amid a challenging legislative and legal environment that came to a head after Congress banned organizations from receiving Medicaid dollars for other services if they also provide abortions. (Hellmann and Raman, 7/25)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Drill Down How Federal Cuts Will Affect Medicaid, Cancer Research, And Uninsured Rates
KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the impact of Medicaid cuts on WAMU’s “1A” on July 23. ... KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed cuts at the National Cancer Institute and the ensuing chaos on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on July 19. (7/26)