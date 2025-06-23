Texas Broke Law For Decades, Trapped People With Severe Disabilities In Nursing Homes, Federal Judge Rules

Once there, they didn't receive the services they needed because they weren't adequately screened, and many couldn't argue for their transfer, disability advocates told The Texas Tribune. The ruling stems from a class-action lawsuit filed in 2010.

The Texas Tribune: Texas Is Illegally Keeping Disabled People In Nursing Homes

Texas has been violating federal law for decades by sequestering individuals with severe disabilities in poorly run nursing homes without offering them alternative living options and services in the community, a federal judge has ruled. (Simpson, 6/20)

AP: Texas Governor Vetoes Bill That Would Ban All THC Products

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a bill Sunday to ban all THC consumables, allowing the booming market flush with THC-infused vapes, gummies and other products to continue to be sold across the state. Abbott, a Republican, waited until the final moment to veto the bill in what would have been one of the most restrictive THC bans in the country and a significant blow to the state’s billion-dollar industry. (Lathan, 6/23)

On abortion —

Chicago Tribune: New Chicago Clinic Provides ‘All-Trimester’ Abortions Up To Roughly 34 Weeks Of Pregnancy

A new Chicago clinic is providing abortions to patients up to roughly 34 weeks into pregnancy — the only standalone clinic in the Midwest to offer often-controversial terminations in the third trimester and among only a handful that do so nationwide. Hope Clinic, a longtime abortion provider in southern Illinois, opened a second location in the Uptown neighborhood June 2 advertising “all-trimester” abortions. (Lourgos, 6/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Republican’s Life-Threatening Pregnancy Collided With Florida’s Abortion Politics

Rep. Kat Cammack arrived at the emergency room in May 2024 terrified by what she had just learned: Her pregnancy could kill her at any moment. It would only get worse. The Florida Republican needed a shot of methotrexate to help expel her ectopic pregnancy, in which there is no way for the embryo to survive. Her state’s six-week abortion ban had just taken effect. She said doctors and nurses who saw her said they were worried about losing their licenses or going to jail if they gave her drugs to end her pregnancy. (Ferek, 6/22)

The Washington Post: On Dobbs Anniversary, Senate Democrats Aim To Restart Abortion Conversation

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington) says the GOP is moving toward a “national abortion ban behind the scenes” and hopes a staged hearing will spotlight the threat. (Somasundaram, 6/22)

On race and health care —

St. Louis Public Radio: St. Louis Group Supports Mental Health With Asian Therapist List

Studies show mental health illnesses are on the rise among Asian Americans, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. To help reduce those rates, a St. Louis-based civic youth organization created a statewide database with over 40 Asian and Pacific Islander therapists. (Henderson, 6/23)

Minnesota Public Radio: New Partnership To Boost Well-Being For Native American Girls

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community recently announced a partnership with Girls on The Run Minnesota, providing a $330,000 grant to support Native girls’ health and wellness through local schools and Native nonprofits. (Colvin, 6/21)

On climate and health —

AP: Eastern Half Of US Sweltering Again, With Dangerous Heat Wave Expected To Last Until Midweek

Tens of millions of people across the Midwest and East endured dangerously hot temperatures again on Sunday as a sprawling June heat wave that gripped much of the U.S. was expected to last well into this week. Most of the northeastern quadrant of the country from Minnesota to Maine was under some type of heat advisory. So were parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi, the National Weather Service said. Weather service offices throughout the region warned of sweltering and sometimes life-threatening conditions through Wednesday. “Please plan ahead to take frequent breaks if you must be outside, stay hydrated and provide plenty of water and shade for any outdoor animals,” the service office in Wakefield, Virginia, said on X. (Richmond and AP, 6/22)

Katie Couric Media: Feeling the Heat? Know These Signs and Symptoms of Heat Stroke

These rising temperatures are more than just uncomfortable — they can pose a serious danger to your health. According to scientists, the body’s resting core temperature typically hovers around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, which is just 7 degrees away from heatstroke and the risk of death. Officials in NYC, where the heat wave is expected to hit midweek, are already warning, “This is the deadliest weather threat we face in New York City.” (Bonn, 6/22)

NPR: Tick Risks Vary By Region. Here’s Where Diseases Have Spread And How To Stay Safe

There are early signs that it could be a bad year for tick bites. In May, the rate of people seeking emergency care for tick bites was the highest it's been since 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you get a tick bite, you're not alone: They happen in every U.S. state, and some 31 million people get tick bites each year. (Huang, 6/23)

