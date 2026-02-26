Viewpoints: Why So Many Girls With Autism Don’t Get Diagnosed; Anti-Vax Rhetoric Endangers Seniors
Opinion writers delve into these public health topics.
Bloomberg:
What Adults Get Wrong About Girls And Autism
For decades, autism was believed to overwhelmingly affect boys. Yet a big new study out of Sweden provides perhaps the best evidence yet that girls aren’t less likely to be autistic — they’re just less likely to be diagnosed young. (Lisa Jarvis, 2/26)
The Washington Post:
Robert F. Kennedy’s War On Vaccines Is Also A War On Seniors
The miseries of aging are more linked to late-life infections than was previously understood. (Donald G. McNeil Jr., 2/26)
USA Today:
I Was Vaccine-Hesitant. Here's What Changed My Mind
Watching the measles outbreak spread to North Carolina because of unvaccinated people made me angry. Then I remembered: I was vaccine-hesitant once. (Joel Burgess, 2/22)
USA Today:
New York Hospitals Put Fear Of Trump Ahead Of Patients
Trump is making it impossible for trans children, even in blue states, to access the care they deserve. Democrats need to start acting – with urgency. (Sara Pequeno, 2/26)
Stat:
Why Clinical Trials On Nutritional Supplements Are Hard To Design
Walk into any drugstore, natural market, or Costco and you’ll find a dazzling array of supplements promising everything from sharper thinking and stronger immunity to calmer nerves and balanced hormones. (Elise Felicione, 2/26)